Photos: Lincoln Center Lights Up Blue and Orange For the New York Knicks

On June 10, Lincoln Center lit up in blue and orange in support of the New York Knicks, as they faced the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks ended up winning the game, making a huge comeback and defeating the Spurs 107-106. Check out photos of David Geffen Hall dressed in the iconic Knicks colors below!

June 10 also marked the opening day of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City, with family storytimes, dance performances, and the beloved social dance and silent discos on the iconic Dance Floor on Josie Robertson Plaza.

This year's festival runs June 10 – August 8 and features a mix of free and Choose-What-You-Pay programming (starting at $5). Events span a wide range of genres and disciplines including music (classical to contemporary), dance, theater, comedy, poetry, family programming, global food offerings, and more. Now an anticipated summer tradition, Summer for the City has welcomed more than 1.6 million visitors since its launch in 2022.