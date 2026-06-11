Marc Kudisch, George Salazar and More Set For THE (DISASTER) MARATHON OF 1904 Reading

Casting is set for NEW NEXT NOW series new musical THE (DISASTER) MARATHON OF 1904, including Marc Kudisch (Girl From the North Country), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins, Hello Dolly!), and more for an invitation-only presentation on June 18th at Open Jar Studios.

Written by Tyler Joseph Ellis, Jacob Ryan Smith, and Daniel Mertzlufft, The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904 tells the very real story of one of the most unbelievable events in athletic history, as told by Pheidippides (Taylor Trensch), the ancient Greek runner who died after running from Marathon to Athens. From a cheating scandal, to a runner being poisoned, to another falling asleep mid-race, the St. Louis Olympic marathon is a story of epic and ridiculous proportions. This new musical comedy is packed with humor, heart, and... sole.

Under direction of Billie Aken-Tyers, music direction by Alejandro Senior, and casting by The TRC Company: Kevin Metzger-Timson (CSA) the show also features Maya Lagerstam (Shucked), Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl!, The Rose Tattoo), Claire Neumann (Triassic Parq), J. Antonio Rodriguez (Hadestown), Alex Raymond Ross (Hairspray), and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo, Queen of Versailles).

The Advisory Board for New Next Now includes Lynn Ahrens, John Kander, Michael Starobin, Sergio Trujillo, Susan Stroman, Christopher Gattelli, Michael John LaChiusa and more, working to shape the NEW NEXT NOW series to help transform the creative industry. The series is made possible, in part, with support from the Fred Ebb Foundation. For more information about these invitation-only presentations: https://wkf.ms/3RPfVEO