Polk & Co. Names Colgan McNeil and Kelly Stotmeister as Partners

Polk & Co. has announced longtime press agents Colgan McNeil and Kelly Stotmeister will join the leadership team as partners alongside founder Matt Polk.

Strategically expanding the leadership team builds upon the firm's strong foundation—established by Polk in 2013 – while positioning it for long-term growth. Recognized by The Observer as one of the top PR firms in America for the past nine years, Polk & Co. was ranked seven on its 2026 PR Power List of the 50 Most Powerful PR Firms — a reflection of the consistency, influence, and integrity that define Polk & Co.'s work within the industry. Working to provide a tailored approach to client's goals, the agency prioritizes personal relationships with every client, with an emphasis on strategic planning and creative thinking in each campaign. To learn more about Polk & Co., please visit www.PolkandCo.com.

In 2026, productions represented by Polk & Co. secured seven Tony Awards. For four consecutive years (2022–2025), the firm represented the Tony Award–winning Best Musical or Best Musical Revival, and has represented the Grammy Award winners for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

“I've observed some of the great leaders in our industry nurture the next generation of outstanding talent. It's a trait I truly respect and a desire of mine to recognize exceptional talent and invest in its growth. Colgan McNeil and Kelly Stotmeister joined Polk & Co. over a decade ago and from the start, they embodied the work ethic, values, and philosophical approach that defines this company. They have only deepened that foundation over the years, absorbing the craft of press agenting from the exceptional senior leadership in the office of Jessica Johnson, Tom D'Ambrosio, and Wayne Wolfe,” said founder Matt Polk. “What sets Colgan and Kelly apart is their rare ability to honor the discipline of traditional publicity while pushing our work boldly forward — meeting the creative demands of an industry in constant evolution. It is with enormous pride and excitement that I announce they are becoming partners at Polk & Co. This is a recognition long in the making, and I look forward to building the next decade of this company alongside them.”

McNeil and Stotmeister bring over two decades of combined experience to their new roles, having overseen campaigns across 100+ live theatrical productions, numerous film campaigns and across the non-profit sector. They have tallied over 160+ Tony nominations throughout their tenure at Polk & Co., notably leading and contributing to campaigns on Merrily We Roll Along, Hell's Kitchen, Some Like It Hot, Funny Girl, Back to the Future, Come From Away, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Network and The Color Purple. In addition to leading celebrated award campaigns, numerous clients in recent seasons have recouped their investment, including Art, Romeo & Juliet, Merrily We Roll Along, Funny Girl, Come From Away, Some Like It Hot, Latin History for Morons and Network.

Polk & Co. senior staff includes founding member and Senior Vice President Jessica Johnson, Senior Vice Presidents Tom D'Ambrosio and Wayne Wolfe along with Vice Presidents Alana Karpoff and Alex Seeley, Senior Account Manager Lilly Claar, Account Managers Nicolette Carcaldi, Nina Chae-Gordon and Chaliece Dillon and Account Coordinators Colleen Dunn, Molly Higgins, Alex Hudome and Hannah Wallace.

Polk & Co. currently represents on Broadway: Becky Shaw, Buena Vista Social Club, Chess, Death Becomes Her, Dog Day Afternoon, Fallen Angels, Giant, Just In Time, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, The Rocky Horror Show and Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Major nonprofit and cultural organizations include Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage Theater, The Shed, and the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC). Polk & Co. also provides strategic PR for studio theatrical divisions including Universal Theatrical Group and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, and partners with social impact organizations shaping the industry, including Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Theatre United.

Beyond traditional theater, they continue consulting relationships with streamers and independent entertainment companies on theater-inspired projects, helping expand Broadway's reach into broader media and culture, including work with Apple TV+, The CW, Disney, FOX, Netflix, Paramount, Amazon Prime Video, Roadside Attractions, 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Hulu.

Polk & Co has represented a range of Broadway productions, including Tony Award–winning Best Musicals and Best Plays Maybe Happy Ending, Kimberly Akimbo, A Strange Loop, The Band's Visit, Purpose, The Inheritance; Tony Award–winning Best Musical Revivals Merrily We Roll Along, The Color Purple, Anything Goes, The Pajama Game and Nine; and Tony Award–winning Best Play Revivals Appropriate, Topdog/Underdog, Take Me Out, A Soldier's Play and more.

Their work also spans celebrated productions including American Son, An Enemy of the People, Art, Beetlejuice, Burn This, Come From Away, Funny Girl, Glengarry Glen Ross, Gypsy, Mr. Saturday Night, Network, Purlie Victorious: A Non‑Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Romeo & Juliet, Some Like It Hot, and The Sound Inside.