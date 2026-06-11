Derek Jacobi, Anjana Vasan, & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 6

The casting announcements continue for Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building. Following Wednesday's reveal of seven new recurring guest stars, an additional eight have been added to the cast of the upcoming sixth season of Hulu's comedy, which is currently in production in the UK.

Joining the cast are esteemed stage and screen star Derek Jacobi, Olivier winner Anjana Vasan, Olivier nominee Jane Horrocks, Sherlock star Martin Freeman, comedian Jamie Demetriou, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner, and Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol. All will appear as recurring guest stars.

Variety was the first to report the news, which was confirmed by the official social media account. No word yet on the nature of their new characters or the plot of the upcoming season. They join West End alum Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Cabaret alum Rhea Norwood, Tony Award-nominee Matthew Beard and Sharon Horgan.

The new season will once again star Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as podcasters/sleths Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, respectively. The show follows the trio as they solve unexpected deaths that occur in (or around) their New York apartment building, podcasting all along the way. This time around, the trio heads to London, where they attempt to solve a murder that occurred during the Season 5 finale.

The fifth season, which aired in 2025, explored New York City's mob scene while investigating the murder of doorman Lester, who was found dead in the season 4 finale. New cast members included Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Dianne Wiest, Keegan-Michael Key, and Logan Lerman. Meryl Streep, Richard Kind, James Caverly, and Nathan Lane also returned as guest stars for that season.

Derek Jacobi Photo Credit: Pamela Raith; Anjana Vasan Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas