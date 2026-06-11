My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: The Teen Critics' Great Expectations are Met at THE OUTSIDERS

The Outsiders is running on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre and touring the US.

By:
Click Here for More on Teen Critics


Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!

We are continuing the series with Ava (13), Ellie (12), and Zander (13), who recently headed to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater to check out The Outsiders on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.” 




The Outsiders


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Pullover
The Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Pullover
Buy a Outsiders Stay Gold Patch
Outsiders Stay Gold Patch
Buy a Outsiders Gold Cast Album VInyl
Outsiders Gold Cast Album VInyl
Buy a Outsiders Sunlight Mug
Outsiders Sunlight Mug

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
Hot Show
Tickets From $84
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $95

Recommended For You