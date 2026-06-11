Video: The Teen Critics' Great Expectations are Met at THE OUTSIDERS
The Outsiders is running on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre and touring the US.
Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!
We are continuing the series with Ava (13), Ellie (12), and Zander (13), who recently headed to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater to check out The Outsiders on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”
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Tickets From $159
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