Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates Final Shows with Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada





A new clip from The Great Gatsby marks the final performances of stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada with the Broadway production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The video, posted to the show's official YouTube channel, pays tribute to the two leads, referred to affectionately as "Old Sports," as they conclude their run with the company.

The Great Gatsby is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel. Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, told through a jazz and pop-infused score.

The production has been running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, with the show also expanding to a North American tour. Noblezada has been a central figure in the Broadway cast throughout her tenure with the production.

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