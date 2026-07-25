Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates Final Shows with Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
The Broadway production marks the last shows for two of its leading players at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
A new clip from The Great Gatsby marks the final performances of stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada with the Broadway production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The video, posted to the show's official YouTube channel, pays tribute to the two leads, referred to affectionately as "Old Sports," as they conclude their run with the company.
The Great Gatsby is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel. Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, told through a jazz and pop-infused score.
The production has been running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, with the show also expanding to a North American tour. Noblezada has been a central figure in the Broadway cast throughout her tenure with the production.
Noblezada was also recently featured in the show's digital series ONLY TEA, where she and co-star Samantha Pauly sat down at Gatsby's Landing in Times Square to share behind-the-scenes memories from their time with the musical. Beginning August 3, China Anne McClain takes over the role of Daisy Buchanan opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by