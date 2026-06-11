Nominees Revealed for the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards

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The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 116 nominees who will be traveling to New York City to participate in the 17th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony and compete for top honors and numerous other scholarships. Five-time Emmy Award-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host Bowen Yang will host the ceremony taking place on Monday, June 22, 2026, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country and featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Each participating Regional Awards Program awards top honors to two local student performers and sponsors their travel to New York to participate in the Jimmy Awards on June 22. At the Jimmy Awards ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

The Jimmy Awards congratulates the recipients of the 2026 INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, presented by MJ, which honors educators for providing valuable guidance and encouragement to their students and school communities. The honorees were nominated for this recognition last spring by 2025 Jimmy Awards nominees and subsequently selected by a committee of Broadway League members. This year’s recipients are Kristy Kosko, Greece Arcadia High School (Stars of Tomorrow, Rochester, NY) and Peter Smeallie, Albert Einstein High School (Brandon Victor Dixon Awards, Washington, D.C.).

Applause Awards

Abby Harrell — Hildy, On the Town

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (Orlando, FL)

Josef Wright — Ozzie, On the Town

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (Orlando, FL)

The Arshties

Alec Avila — Man in Chair, The Drowsy Chaperone

Miami Arts Studio @ Zelda Glazer (Miami, FL)

Olivia Serrano — Rosalind, As You Like It

New World School of the Arts (Miami, FL)

ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards

Brooklyn Martin — Annabeth Chase, The Lightning Thief

Mountain Ridge High School (Tempe, AZ)

Brayden Nesbitt — Sweeney Todd, Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Chandler High School (Tempe, AZ)

The Blumey Awards

Harold Garcia — Orpheus, Hadestown: Teen Edition

North Lincoln High School (Charlotte, NC)

Anna Jernigan — Ariel Moore, Footloose

Carmel Christian School (Charlotte, NC)

Blue Star Awards

Megan Sheehan — Judas Iscariot, Jesus Christ Superstar

Park Hill South High School (Kansas City, MO)

Charlotte Sweet — Katherine Plumber, Newsies

Platte County High School (Kansas City, MO)

The Bobby G Awards

Grayson Allensworth — Edward Bloom, Big Fish

Denver School of the Arts (Denver, CO)

Gillian Reynolds — Princess Winnifred, Once Upon A Mattress

Durango High School (Denver, CO)

Brandon Victor Dixon Awards

Allie Blanchet — Smitty, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Fairfax Academy for Communication and the Arts (Washington, D.C.)

John Poncy — J. Pierrepont Finch, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Fairfax Academy for Communication and the Arts (Washington, D.C.)

The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas

Collin Jones Carlton — Orpheus, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, AR)

Annie Zimmerman — Princess Fiona, Shrek The Musical

Episcopal Collegiate School (Little Rock, AR)

Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Towdah Denis Kiima — Hermes, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Rockwall-Heath High School (Dallas, TX)

Nevaeha A. Wilson — Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins

Cleburne High School (Dallas, TX)

Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Logan Arroyo — Will Bloom, Big Fish: School Edition

Lincoln-Way East High School (Chicago, IL)

Jane Nuich — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Maine South High School (Chicago, IL)

The Broadway San Diego Awards

Téo D. Levy — Corny Collins, Hairspray

San Diego School of Creative & Performing Arts (San Diego, CA)

Addison Nesbitt — Katherine, Freaky Friday

Coronado High School (San Diego, CA)

Broadway Star of the Future

Emma Rose Armstrong — Lilli Vanessi/Katharine, Kiss Me, Kate

Harrison School for the Arts (Tampa, FL)

Jayden Vega — Billy Flynn, Chicago: Teen Edition

Howard W. Blake School of the Arts (Tampa, FL)

CAPA Marquee Awards

Zeke Moses — Bobby Strong, Urinetown

Bexley High School (Columbus, OH)

Amaya Washington — Leading Player, Pippin

Reynoldsburg High School (Columbus, OH)

Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Amara Kennedy — Deloris Van Cartier, Sister Act

Sheboygan Falls High School (Appleton, WI)

Antonio M. Thompson — Hermes, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Oshkosh North High School (Appleton, WI)

The Discovery Awards

Gigi Lauren Jenkins — Sophie, Mamma Mia!

Jenks High School (Tulsa, OK)

Easton C. Wicks — Edward Bloom, Big Fish: School Edition

Fort Gibson High School (Tulsa, OK)

The DPAC Rising Star Awards

Gabriel Emery — Nick Bottom, Something Rotten!

Wake Forest High School (Durham, NC)

Mollie Reeves — Amalia Balash, She Loves Me

Cardinal Gibbons High School (Durham, NC)

Enchantment Awards

Zachary V. Brown — Bobby Strong, Urinetown

Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM)

Mia Lopez Berkson — Scuttle, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Organ Mountain High School (Albuquerque, NM)

Gene Kelly Awards

Paxon Masters — Phantom of the Opera, The Phantom of the Opera

Avonworth High School (Pittsburgh, PA)

Loren Prisuta — Velma Kelly, Chicago: Teen Edition

Pine-Richland High School (Pittsburgh, PA)

Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards

Destiny Brown — Celie, The Color Purple

Tri-Cities High School (Atlanta, GA)

Jake James — Jacob, Water for Elephants High School Edition

Milton High School (Atlanta, GA)

Heller Awards for Young Artists

Isaiah Barafwala — Jack Kelly, Newsies

Rouse High School (Austin, TX)

London Mays — Alice, Alice By Heart

Weiss High School (Austin, TX)

Henry Mancini Awards

Jersey Jaymes Diehl — Mae Tuck, Tuck Everlasting

Freeport Area High School (Midland, PA)

Kash M. Stevenson — James, James and the Giant Peach

Big Beaver Falls Area High School (Midland, PA)

High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors

Max J. Mittler — Jack Kelly, Newsies

Saratoga Springs High School (Schenectady, NY)

Lily Sinnott — Natasha, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Shenendehowa High School (Schenectady, NY)

Hult High School Musical Theatre Awards

Sydney Jordan — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Lincoln High School (Eugene, OR)

Caden Tubbs — Sam, Mamma Mia!

Hood River Valley High School (Eugene, OR)

Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards

Peyton Haacke — Horton the Elephant, Seussical

Southeast Polk High School (Des Moines, IA)

Wrigley Mancha — Cinderella, Into the Woods

Davenport Central High School (Des Moines, IA)

The Jerry Herman Awards

Kaleomakamaeokealoha Knight — Penelope Pennywise, Urinetown

Windward School (Los Angeles, CA)

Jackson Wright — Tony, West Side Story

St. Francis High School (Los Angeles, CA)

The Jerrys

Ava Greenberg — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Middleton High School (Madison, WI)

William Kastner — Cpt. Joseph Riser, The Hello Girls

Kettle Moraine School for Arts and Performance (Madison, WI)

The Jewel Awards

Tytus Hayes — Seymour, Little Shop of Horrors

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (Chattanooga, TN)

RC Moore — Anya, Anastasia

Chattanooga Christian School (Chattanooga, TN)

The Kelli O'Hara Awards

Lillian Clark — Amalia Balash, She Loves Me

Norman North High School (Oklahoma City, OK)

Cooper Lincoln — Jack Kelly, Newsies

North Rock Creek High School (Oklahoma City, OK)

The Ken Page Awards

Langston Casey — Seymour, Little Shop of Horrors

Grand Center Arts Academy (St. Louis, MO)

Julia Gerling — Ariel, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Union High School (St. Louis, MO)

The KPA Bradley Awards

McKinley Claire Harper — Penelope Pennywise, Urinetown

George Rogers Clark High School (Louisville, KY)

Jack Nelson — Curly, Oklahoma!

McCracken County High School (Louisville, KY)

Kravis Center Dream Awards

Leilani Kellerman — Cathy, The Last Five Years

American Heritage School (West Palm Beach, FL)

Alex Morfogen — Nathan Detroit, Guys and Dolls

The King's Academy (West Palm Beach, FL)

The Lucie Arnaz Awards

Elizabeth Eldar — Jo March, Little Women

Musical Theatre University (Palm Desert, CA)

Rowan Thomas — Ren McCormack, Footloose

Martin Luther King High School (Palm Desert, CA)

The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards

Isabella Grace Cervera — Sarah Brown, Guys and Dolls

North East School of the Arts (San Antonio, TX)

Ricardo Martinez — Jamie, The Last Five Years

Keystone School (San Antonio, TX)

The Marquee Awards

Lucien Crane — William Shakespeare, Something Rotten!

Webb School of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Abigail Cutler — Witch, Into the Woods

Swain County High School (Knoxville, TN)

METG Musical Theater Awards

Nathan Daniels — The Scarecrow, The Wizard of Oz

Leominster High School (Boston, MA)

Carolina Sanchez — Eva Perón, Evita

Lawrence High School (Boston, MA)

Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards

Griffin Greear — Curly, Oklahoma!

Oakwood High School (Dayton, OH)

Addison Haines — Ella, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Springboro High School (Dayton, OH)

The Monte Awards

Joshua Park — Lieutenant Frank Cioffi, Curtains: School Edition

Cienega High School (Tucson, AZ)

Samia Posadas — Alice Murphy, Bright Star

Salpointe Catholic High School (Tucson, AZ)

Nebraska Theater Academy

Carter James Pflug — Robert, The Drowsy Chaperone

Westside High School (Omaha, NE)

Kolaya Michele Wilmer — Eponine, Les Misérables: School Edition

Fremont High School (Omaha, NE)

Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards

Micah Giron — Hades, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Carson High School (Las Vegas, NV)

Emily R. Leonard — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Spring Valley High School (Las Vegas, NV)

Ocean State Star Awards

Nevan Maselon — Gomez Addams, The Addams Family: School Edition

Cranston High School West (Providence, RI)

Cady Santo — Mira, The Theory of Relativity

West Warwick High School (Providence, RI)

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Maggie Belle Dinstuhl — Marlena, Water for Elephants High School Edition

Collierville High School (Memphis, TN)

Hayden Hooper — Jacob, Water For Elephants High School Edition

Collierville High School (Memphis, TN)

The Patty Duke Awards

Dru Brower — Grace, Between the Lines

Highland High School (Boise, ID)

Benjamin Strock — Sonny, Xanadu

Thunder Ridge High School (Boise, ID)

The Philadelphia Independence Awards

Scarlett Horoho — Natasha, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

PALCS Center for Performing and Fine Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

Zane Zangwill — Pierre, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

PALCS Center for Performing and Fine Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards

Tony Fritzgerald III — Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Guys and Dolls

Saint Ignatius High School (Cleveland, OH)

Legend Young — Olive Ostrovsky, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Willoughby South High School (Cleveland, OH)

Rita Moreno Awards

Jack Gunter — Freddy Eynsford-Hill, My Fair Lady

Valley Christian High School (San Jose, CA)

Mia Salas — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition

Highland High School (San Jose, CA)

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance

Emersyn Hunt — Beverley, Come From Away

Professional Performing Arts School (New York, NY)

Jacob A. Solomon — Nick Bottom, Something Rotten!

Hauppauge High School (New York, NY)

Sara Bareilles Awards

Andrew Briseño — Gleb Vaganov, Anastasia

Heritage High School (San Francisco, CA)

Samara Castro — Carrie White, Carrie: The Musical

Casa Grande High School (San Francisco, CA)

Shea's Wonder Awards

Jane Hereth — Esmeralda, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

St. Francis High School (Buffalo, NY)

Jonah Higgins — Nick Bottom, Something Rotten!

West Seneca West High School (Buffalo, NY)

Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards

Kaydence Arora — Elsa, Disney's Frozen

Summit High School (Nashville, TN)

Ronember Quintero Galeano — Topher, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Franklin High School (Nashville, TN)

Spotlight Education

Kiara Angline — Violet, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Burnsville High School (Minneapolis, MN)

Jacob Andrew Marckel — Hades, Hadestown: Teen Edition

PiM Arts High School (Minneapolis, MN)

Spirit of the MACY Awards

Isaiah Medina — Ren McCormack, Footloose

Tesoro High School (La Mirada, CA)

Nevaeh Salinas — Penelope Pennywise, Urinetown

Gretchen Whitney High School (La Mirada, CA)

Stars of Tomorrow

Gus Crawford — Dmitry, Anastasia

Batavia High School (Rochester, NY)

Addison Schulitz — Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg, Ride the Cyclone: Teen Edition

Pittsford Mendon High School (Rochester, NY)

The Stephen Sondheim Awards

Delia Canarie — Reno Sweeney, Anything Goes

Conard High School (New Haven, CT)

Darragh Hallinan — Percy Jackson, The Lightning Thief

Darien High School (New Haven, CT)

Sutton Foster Awards

AJ Denomme — Carl Hanratty, Catch Me If You Can

Dakota High School (East Lansing, MI)

Lillian Tang — Suzanne Prevot, The Hello Girls

Bloomfield Hills High School (East Lansing, MI)

The Tallulah Awards

Linda Raye Mathis — Roxie Hart, Chicago: Teen Edition

Lee High School (Huntsville, AL)

Lucas Pike McMinemon — Will Bloom, Big Fish: School Edition

Hartselle High School (Huntsville, AL)

Tommy Tune Awards

Haley Joy Griffin — Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins

Cypress Ranch High School (Houston, TX)

Rangel S. Guzman — Trunchbull, Matilda

Pasadena Memorial High School (Houston, TX)

Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards - Michael Ballam Awards

Xanti Cabrera — Javert, Les Misérables: School Edition

DaVinci Academy of Science and the Arts (Logan, UT)

William Madsen — Eric, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Timpview High School (Logan, UT)

Walton Arts Center Diamond Awards

Cali Ferguson — Vi Moore, Footloose

Alma High School (Fayetteville, AR)

Elijah Taylor — Kristoff, Disney's Frozen

Bentonville West High School (Fayetteville, AR)