Nominees Revealed for the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards
Bowen Yang will host the ceremony taking place on Monday, June 22, 2026, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.
The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 116 nominees who will be traveling to New York City to participate in the 17th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony and compete for top honors and numerous other scholarships. Five-time Emmy Award-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host Bowen Yang will host the ceremony taking place on Monday, June 22, 2026, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.
The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country and featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Each participating Regional Awards Program awards top honors to two local student performers and sponsors their travel to New York to participate in the Jimmy Awards on June 22. At the Jimmy Awards ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.
The Jimmy Awards congratulates the recipients of the 2026 INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, presented by MJ, which honors educators for providing valuable guidance and encouragement to their students and school communities. The honorees were nominated for this recognition last spring by 2025 Jimmy Awards nominees and subsequently selected by a committee of Broadway League members. This year’s recipients are Kristy Kosko, Greece Arcadia High School (Stars of Tomorrow, Rochester, NY) and Peter Smeallie, Albert Einstein High School (Brandon Victor Dixon Awards, Washington, D.C.).
Applause Awards
Abby Harrell — Hildy, On the Town
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (Orlando, FL)
Josef Wright — Ozzie, On the Town
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (Orlando, FL)
The Arshties
Alec Avila — Man in Chair, The Drowsy Chaperone
Miami Arts Studio @ Zelda Glazer (Miami, FL)
Olivia Serrano — Rosalind, As You Like It
New World School of the Arts (Miami, FL)
ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards
Brooklyn Martin — Annabeth Chase, The Lightning Thief
Mountain Ridge High School (Tempe, AZ)
Brayden Nesbitt — Sweeney Todd, Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Chandler High School (Tempe, AZ)
The Blumey Awards
Harold Garcia — Orpheus, Hadestown: Teen Edition
North Lincoln High School (Charlotte, NC)
Anna Jernigan — Ariel Moore, Footloose
Carmel Christian School (Charlotte, NC)
Blue Star Awards
Megan Sheehan — Judas Iscariot, Jesus Christ Superstar
Park Hill South High School (Kansas City, MO)
Charlotte Sweet — Katherine Plumber, Newsies
Platte County High School (Kansas City, MO)
The Bobby G Awards
Grayson Allensworth — Edward Bloom, Big Fish
Denver School of the Arts (Denver, CO)
Gillian Reynolds — Princess Winnifred, Once Upon A Mattress
Durango High School (Denver, CO)
Brandon Victor Dixon Awards
Allie Blanchet — Smitty, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Fairfax Academy for Communication and the Arts (Washington, D.C.)
John Poncy — J. Pierrepont Finch, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Fairfax Academy for Communication and the Arts (Washington, D.C.)
The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas
Collin Jones Carlton — Orpheus, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, AR)
Annie Zimmerman — Princess Fiona, Shrek The Musical
Episcopal Collegiate School (Little Rock, AR)
Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
Towdah Denis Kiima — Hermes, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Rockwall-Heath High School (Dallas, TX)
Nevaeha A. Wilson — Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
Cleburne High School (Dallas, TX)
Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards
Logan Arroyo — Will Bloom, Big Fish: School Edition
Lincoln-Way East High School (Chicago, IL)
Jane Nuich — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Maine South High School (Chicago, IL)
The Broadway San Diego Awards
Téo D. Levy — Corny Collins, Hairspray
San Diego School of Creative & Performing Arts (San Diego, CA)
Addison Nesbitt — Katherine, Freaky Friday
Coronado High School (San Diego, CA)
Broadway Star of the Future
Emma Rose Armstrong — Lilli Vanessi/Katharine, Kiss Me, Kate
Harrison School for the Arts (Tampa, FL)
Jayden Vega — Billy Flynn, Chicago: Teen Edition
Howard W. Blake School of the Arts (Tampa, FL)
CAPA Marquee Awards
Zeke Moses — Bobby Strong, Urinetown
Bexley High School (Columbus, OH)
Amaya Washington — Leading Player, Pippin
Reynoldsburg High School (Columbus, OH)
Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program
Amara Kennedy — Deloris Van Cartier, Sister Act
Sheboygan Falls High School (Appleton, WI)
Antonio M. Thompson — Hermes, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Oshkosh North High School (Appleton, WI)
The Discovery Awards
Gigi Lauren Jenkins — Sophie, Mamma Mia!
Jenks High School (Tulsa, OK)
Easton C. Wicks — Edward Bloom, Big Fish: School Edition
Fort Gibson High School (Tulsa, OK)
The DPAC Rising Star Awards
Gabriel Emery — Nick Bottom, Something Rotten!
Wake Forest High School (Durham, NC)
Mollie Reeves — Amalia Balash, She Loves Me
Cardinal Gibbons High School (Durham, NC)
Enchantment Awards
Zachary V. Brown — Bobby Strong, Urinetown
Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM)
Mia Lopez Berkson — Scuttle, Disney's The Little Mermaid
Organ Mountain High School (Albuquerque, NM)
Gene Kelly Awards
Paxon Masters — Phantom of the Opera, The Phantom of the Opera
Avonworth High School (Pittsburgh, PA)
Loren Prisuta — Velma Kelly, Chicago: Teen Edition
Pine-Richland High School (Pittsburgh, PA)
Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards
Destiny Brown — Celie, The Color Purple
Tri-Cities High School (Atlanta, GA)
Jake James — Jacob, Water for Elephants High School Edition
Milton High School (Atlanta, GA)
Heller Awards for Young Artists
Isaiah Barafwala — Jack Kelly, Newsies
Rouse High School (Austin, TX)
London Mays — Alice, Alice By Heart
Weiss High School (Austin, TX)
Henry Mancini Awards
Jersey Jaymes Diehl — Mae Tuck, Tuck Everlasting
Freeport Area High School (Midland, PA)
Kash M. Stevenson — James, James and the Giant Peach
Big Beaver Falls Area High School (Midland, PA)
High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors
Max J. Mittler — Jack Kelly, Newsies
Saratoga Springs High School (Schenectady, NY)
Lily Sinnott — Natasha, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Shenendehowa High School (Schenectady, NY)
Hult High School Musical Theatre Awards
Sydney Jordan — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Lincoln High School (Eugene, OR)
Caden Tubbs — Sam, Mamma Mia!
Hood River Valley High School (Eugene, OR)
Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards
Peyton Haacke — Horton the Elephant, Seussical
Southeast Polk High School (Des Moines, IA)
Wrigley Mancha — Cinderella, Into the Woods
Davenport Central High School (Des Moines, IA)
The Jerry Herman Awards
Kaleomakamaeokealoha Knight — Penelope Pennywise, Urinetown
Windward School (Los Angeles, CA)
Jackson Wright — Tony, West Side Story
St. Francis High School (Los Angeles, CA)
The Jerrys
Ava Greenberg — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Middleton High School (Madison, WI)
William Kastner — Cpt. Joseph Riser, The Hello Girls
Kettle Moraine School for Arts and Performance (Madison, WI)
The Jewel Awards
Tytus Hayes — Seymour, Little Shop of Horrors
Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (Chattanooga, TN)
RC Moore — Anya, Anastasia
Chattanooga Christian School (Chattanooga, TN)
The Kelli O'Hara Awards
Lillian Clark — Amalia Balash, She Loves Me
Norman North High School (Oklahoma City, OK)
Cooper Lincoln — Jack Kelly, Newsies
North Rock Creek High School (Oklahoma City, OK)
The Ken Page Awards
Langston Casey — Seymour, Little Shop of Horrors
Grand Center Arts Academy (St. Louis, MO)
Julia Gerling — Ariel, Disney's The Little Mermaid
Union High School (St. Louis, MO)
The KPA Bradley Awards
McKinley Claire Harper — Penelope Pennywise, Urinetown
George Rogers Clark High School (Louisville, KY)
Jack Nelson — Curly, Oklahoma!
McCracken County High School (Louisville, KY)
Kravis Center Dream Awards
Leilani Kellerman — Cathy, The Last Five Years
American Heritage School (West Palm Beach, FL)
Alex Morfogen — Nathan Detroit, Guys and Dolls
The King's Academy (West Palm Beach, FL)
The Lucie Arnaz Awards
Elizabeth Eldar — Jo March, Little Women
Musical Theatre University (Palm Desert, CA)
Rowan Thomas — Ren McCormack, Footloose
Martin Luther King High School (Palm Desert, CA)
The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards
Isabella Grace Cervera — Sarah Brown, Guys and Dolls
North East School of the Arts (San Antonio, TX)
Ricardo Martinez — Jamie, The Last Five Years
Keystone School (San Antonio, TX)
The Marquee Awards
Lucien Crane — William Shakespeare, Something Rotten!
Webb School of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
Abigail Cutler — Witch, Into the Woods
Swain County High School (Knoxville, TN)
METG Musical Theater Awards
Nathan Daniels — The Scarecrow, The Wizard of Oz
Leominster High School (Boston, MA)
Carolina Sanchez — Eva Perón, Evita
Lawrence High School (Boston, MA)
Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards
Griffin Greear — Curly, Oklahoma!
Oakwood High School (Dayton, OH)
Addison Haines — Ella, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Springboro High School (Dayton, OH)
The Monte Awards
Joshua Park — Lieutenant Frank Cioffi, Curtains: School Edition
Cienega High School (Tucson, AZ)
Samia Posadas — Alice Murphy, Bright Star
Salpointe Catholic High School (Tucson, AZ)
Nebraska Theater Academy
Carter James Pflug — Robert, The Drowsy Chaperone
Westside High School (Omaha, NE)
Kolaya Michele Wilmer — Eponine, Les Misérables: School Edition
Fremont High School (Omaha, NE)
Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards
Micah Giron — Hades, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Carson High School (Las Vegas, NV)
Emily R. Leonard — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Spring Valley High School (Las Vegas, NV)
Ocean State Star Awards
Nevan Maselon — Gomez Addams, The Addams Family: School Edition
Cranston High School West (Providence, RI)
Cady Santo — Mira, The Theory of Relativity
West Warwick High School (Providence, RI)
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
Maggie Belle Dinstuhl — Marlena, Water for Elephants High School Edition
Collierville High School (Memphis, TN)
Hayden Hooper — Jacob, Water For Elephants High School Edition
Collierville High School (Memphis, TN)
The Patty Duke Awards
Dru Brower — Grace, Between the Lines
Highland High School (Boise, ID)
Benjamin Strock — Sonny, Xanadu
Thunder Ridge High School (Boise, ID)
The Philadelphia Independence Awards
Scarlett Horoho — Natasha, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
PALCS Center for Performing and Fine Arts (Philadelphia, PA)
Zane Zangwill — Pierre, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
PALCS Center for Performing and Fine Arts (Philadelphia, PA)
Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards
Tony Fritzgerald III — Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Guys and Dolls
Saint Ignatius High School (Cleveland, OH)
Legend Young — Olive Ostrovsky, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Willoughby South High School (Cleveland, OH)
Rita Moreno Awards
Jack Gunter — Freddy Eynsford-Hill, My Fair Lady
Valley Christian High School (San Jose, CA)
Mia Salas — Eurydice, Hadestown: Teen Edition
Highland High School (San Jose, CA)
The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
Emersyn Hunt — Beverley, Come From Away
Professional Performing Arts School (New York, NY)
Jacob A. Solomon — Nick Bottom, Something Rotten!
Hauppauge High School (New York, NY)
Sara Bareilles Awards
Andrew Briseño — Gleb Vaganov, Anastasia
Heritage High School (San Francisco, CA)
Samara Castro — Carrie White, Carrie: The Musical
Casa Grande High School (San Francisco, CA)
Shea's Wonder Awards
Jane Hereth — Esmeralda, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
St. Francis High School (Buffalo, NY)
Jonah Higgins — Nick Bottom, Something Rotten!
West Seneca West High School (Buffalo, NY)
Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards
Kaydence Arora — Elsa, Disney's Frozen
Summit High School (Nashville, TN)
Ronember Quintero Galeano — Topher, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Franklin High School (Nashville, TN)
Spotlight Education
Kiara Angline — Violet, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Burnsville High School (Minneapolis, MN)
Jacob Andrew Marckel — Hades, Hadestown: Teen Edition
PiM Arts High School (Minneapolis, MN)
Spirit of the MACY Awards
Isaiah Medina — Ren McCormack, Footloose
Tesoro High School (La Mirada, CA)
Nevaeh Salinas — Penelope Pennywise, Urinetown
Gretchen Whitney High School (La Mirada, CA)
Stars of Tomorrow
Gus Crawford — Dmitry, Anastasia
Batavia High School (Rochester, NY)
Addison Schulitz — Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg, Ride the Cyclone: Teen Edition
Pittsford Mendon High School (Rochester, NY)
The Stephen Sondheim Awards
Delia Canarie — Reno Sweeney, Anything Goes
Conard High School (New Haven, CT)
Darragh Hallinan — Percy Jackson, The Lightning Thief
Darien High School (New Haven, CT)
Sutton Foster Awards
AJ Denomme — Carl Hanratty, Catch Me If You Can
Dakota High School (East Lansing, MI)
Lillian Tang — Suzanne Prevot, The Hello Girls
Bloomfield Hills High School (East Lansing, MI)
The Tallulah Awards
Linda Raye Mathis — Roxie Hart, Chicago: Teen Edition
Lee High School (Huntsville, AL)
Lucas Pike McMinemon — Will Bloom, Big Fish: School Edition
Hartselle High School (Huntsville, AL)
Tommy Tune Awards
Haley Joy Griffin — Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
Cypress Ranch High School (Houston, TX)
Rangel S. Guzman — Trunchbull, Matilda
Pasadena Memorial High School (Houston, TX)
Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards - Michael Ballam Awards
Xanti Cabrera — Javert, Les Misérables: School Edition
DaVinci Academy of Science and the Arts (Logan, UT)
William Madsen — Eric, Disney's The Little Mermaid
Timpview High School (Logan, UT)
Walton Arts Center Diamond Awards
Cali Ferguson — Vi Moore, Footloose
Alma High School (Fayetteville, AR)
Elijah Taylor — Kristoff, Disney's Frozen
Bentonville West High School (Fayetteville, AR)
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