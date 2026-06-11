Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Billy Porter & Wayne Brady

"The stage is my home. And so it's wonderful to be back home. And I still got it!"

Tony Award winner Billy Porter does indeed still got it. This June, he stars opposite stage and screen star Wayne Brady in the New York City Center Encores! production of La Cage Aux Folles. Set to open on June 17, this final production of this Encores! season will run for 15 performances through June 28.

"To be in the show in 2026 with this all-Black, queer cast telling this, what I think is timeless story of love. Harvey [Fierstein] wrote a love story," said Brady during a break from rehearsals. "He wrote a love story that normalizes these men being in love."

Led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) closes out the 2026 Encores! season.

The cast also features Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jean-Michel), James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Rachel Webb (Anne), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

The musical tells the story of longtime partners Albin and Georges, proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son brings home his fiancée’s conservative parents. What ensues is a whirlwind of farce, heart, and “A Little More Mascara.”