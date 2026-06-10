Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 10, 2026- Go Inside the Tonys Opening Number and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
It's time to wake up and catch up on all the Broadway buzz! Yesterday was a big day in the theatre world, and we've got all the highlights you need to know. From the fabulous Irish Rep Gala featuring MY FAIR LADY to exclusive insights on the 2026 Tony Awards ceremony and P!nk's memorable opening, there's plenty to celebrate. Plus, we have major casting news with Korean pop star Ivy making her Broadway debut in CHICAGO, and some closing date announcements including STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. Read on for all the latest theatre news, stunning photos, and exclusive interviews!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 14
Becky Shaw closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Photos: Shereen Ahmed, Julie Benko & More Sing MY FAIR LADY at the Irish Rep Gala
Irish Repertory Theatre hosted its 2026 Annual Gala Benefit, Lerner and Lowe’s My Fair Lady In Concert, which took place at The Town Hall on Monday June 8, 2026. The evening was directed by Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, with music direction by John Bell.
|
Exclusive: Tony Awards Producers Unpack 2026 Ceremony and That Flashy Opening
On Sunday, host P!nk kicked off The 79th Tony Awards with a memorable tribute to leading ladies everywhere. Less than 24 hours later, we caught up with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Sarah Levine Hall, who shared their reactions and insights into the big night and its standout moments.
|
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Sets Closing Dates for Broadway and West End
Stranger Things: The First Shadow will extend for a final time, completing its run at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End on December 27, 2026 and at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on January 3, 2027.
|Exclusive
by Nicole Rosky
Tim Jackson has a had a lot to celebrate this theatre season! Months after making their Broadway debut with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) they earned their first Tony nomination (one of eight for the new musical) and headed to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday to celebrate.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Watch Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More Rehearse LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
by Michael Major
Step inside the rehearsal room with the cast of La Cage Aux Folles at New York City Center Encores! New videos show Billy Porter, Wayne Brady, Alaman Diadhiou, Rachel Webb, and the complete company perform songs.. (more...)
|Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Reflect on BOOK OF MORMON Tonys Performance
by Josh Sharpe
Book of Mormon stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to discuss the 15th anniversary of the hit show and reflect on their Tony Awards performance. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|
Photos: F. Murray Abraham, Shereen Ahmed, and More at Irish Rep 2026 Gala Benefit
Photos: First Look at Mariska Hargitay in EVERY BRILLIANT THING
by Michael Major
Take a first look at Mariska Hargitay on Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing! The Law & Order star recently extended her run in the play an extra week. See more photos now!. (more...)
Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean
by Jennifer Broski
The Public Theater kicked off another Shakespeare for the City season and Free Shakespeare in the Park at its 2026 Gala. Grammy Award winner and 2026 Tony winner Shoshana Bean headlined the special night, hosted at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.. (more...)
Photos: Go Inside Mariska Hargitay's Opening Night in EVERY BRILLIANT THING
|Industry Insights
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/7/2026.. (more...)
Britney Coleman, Kim Blanck, Joe Joseph Set For ONE WAY Developmental Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New Next Now development series will present One Way, a queer space musical by Ben Bonnema and Christopher Staskel, featuring a cast that includes Britney Coleman, Kim Blanck, and Joe Joseph at Open Jar Studios.. (more...)
Cast Set for THE MAN IN THE IRON MASK Musical NYC Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new original musical by Austin Cappetta revealed its cast for an upcoming NYC reading, featuring Off-Broadway and National Tour veterans including James C. Harris, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes, and Jeff Essex.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
RAGTIME Extends Additional Two Weeks on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater's four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of RAGTIME announced a final two-week extension at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with a new block of tickets now on sale.. (more...)
Video: HADESTOWN: THE MUSICAL Debuts Trailer for New Film Version
by Josh Sharpe
Following its world premiere at Tribeca Festival on Monday, the official trailer is here for the live theater capture of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hadestown. Check it out now.. (more...)
BREAKING: MOULIN ROUGE! EL MUSICAL inaugurará el nuevo Stage Gran Teatro Musical de Madrid en 2027
by Juan-Jose Gonzalez
Stage Entertainment España abre audiciones para bailarines de personajes principales, secundarios y de reparto de la producción ganadora de diez premios Tony. (more...)
DISNEY WORLDS COLLIDE CONCERT TOUR to Make UK and European Debut in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Disney Concerts, Disney+ and AEG Presents announced the UK and European tour dates for the DISNEY WORLDS COLLIDE CONCERT TOUR, uniting stars from Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock in a full-scale arena concert.. (more...)
Korean Pop Star Ivy Will Make Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild
South Korean pop star Ivy will make her Broadway debut, joining the cast of Chicago beginning this summer at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Launches Producer Fantasy Game
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld's new Producer Fantasy Game lets fans draft six Broadway shows and earn points from real box office grosses, awards, and weekly predictions.. (more...)
Lilli Cooper and Jasmine Amy Rogers to Depart SPELLING BEE This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee cast members Lilli Cooper and Jasmine Amy Rogers will each complete their extended runs in the production this summer.. (more...)
Photos: Cole Escola, Nicole Scherzinger and More at the Tony Awards After-Party at the Carlyle
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sunday marked the 14th Tony Awards After Party at The Carlyle, hosted by John Gore and Rick Miramontez. The late-night affair has been where Broadway parties until dawn since 2009. See photos from the event!. (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026: Pick of the Programme - Cabaret
by Natalie O'Donoghue
BWW Scotland editor Natalie O'Donoghue selects her top picks from the 2026 Edfringe cabaret programme.. (more...)
Roger Bart and Axel Duffy Will Lead BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award winner Roger Bart will reprise his role as Doc Brown alongside Australian actor Axel Duffy as Marty McFly in the first-ever UK tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Judy Garland
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Forget your troubles. Come on, get happy."
- Summer Stock
Videos