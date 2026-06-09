Korean Pop Star Ivy Will Make Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

South Korean pop star Ivy will make her Broadway debut, joining the cast of Chicago beginning Monday, August 17 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Following her Broadway debut in Chicago, Ivy can be seen in Seoul, South Korea at the LG Arts Center Theatre beginning on Saturday, December 5th.

Producer Park Myung-Sung of the Korean production commented, “Since the launch of the licensed production in 2000, Chicago has been performed approximately 1,700 times and has been seen by around 1.8 million audiences. I believe it is the result of years of steady and dedicated work, taking one step at a time to carefully sustain the production. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all domestic and international staff, the Seensee Company production team, all the performers who have been part of this journey, and the audiences who have supported the show each season. We will continue to do our best to present a high-quality production without compromise.”

About IVY (EUN-HYE, PARK)

Musical: Chicago; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Aida; Wicked; Ghost the Musical; Jekyll & Hyde; Urinetown; Dracula; Kiss Me, Kate; Redbook; Ben-Hur; Memories of Matsuko. Play: 2:22 A Ghost Story, TV: E Channel – “Diva Sisters” (Season 1, 2); MBC – “Borg Mom” ; FashionN – “Follow Me”; Mnet – “Trot X”; MBC – “Splash”; KBS – “The Last Audition of My Life”; Olive – “Coco & Marc 2”; SBS – “Tokyo Sun Shower.”Album: I DANCE; INTERVIEW; I Be…; A Sweet Moment; My Sweet And Free Day. Awards: 2018 Yegrin Musical Awards – Best Leading Actress; 2012 Korea Musical Awards – Best New Actress; 2007 Golden Disc Awards – Digital Song Bonsang; 2007 Golden Disc Awards – Disc Bonsang; 2007 Mnet KM Music Festival – Best Female Artist; 2007 Korea Entertainment Arts Awards – Best Female Singer (Dance Category); 2005 SBS Gayo Daejeon – Best New Female Artist; 2005 MBC Top 10 Singers Festival – Best New Female Artist; 2005 Golden Disc Awards – Best New Artist; 2005 Korea Entertainment Arts Awards – Best Female Singer (Dance Category)

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About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Nicole Benoit, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.