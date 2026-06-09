My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Shereen Ahmed, Julie Benko & More Sing MY FAIR LADY at the Irish Rep Gala

Other performers included Whitney Bashor, Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Cuccioli, Melissa Errico, and Bill Irwin.

By:

Irish Repertory Theatre hosted its 2026 Annual Gala Benefit, Lerner and Lowe’s My Fair Lady In Concert, which took place at The Town Hall on Monday June 8, 2026. The evening was directed by Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, with music direction by John Bell.

Melissa Vogel Brown was the recipient of this year's Irish Repertory Theatre Visionary Leadership Award. She serves as Associate General Counsel & Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. She has been connected to Irish Rep since the beginning and was instrumental in helping to formalize the governance and financial structures that allowed the organization to grow with confidence.

Irish Repertory Theatre’s 2026 Annual Gala Benefit featured a one-night-only concert presentation of Lerner & Loewe's musical masterpiece My Fair Lady, featuring beloved songs including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “On the Street Where You Live."

Performers for the evening included F. Murray AbrahamShereen AhmedJulie BenkoWhitney BashorNorbert Leo ButzRobert CuccioliMelissa ErricoBill IrwinLencia KebedeLaird MackintoshMichael MaliakelPolly McKieMary Beth PeilLou Diamond PhillipsDavid StallerGary Troy, and more.


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59