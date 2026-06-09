Photos: Shereen Ahmed, Julie Benko & More Sing MY FAIR LADY at the Irish Rep Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre hosted its 2026 Annual Gala Benefit, Lerner and Lowe’s My Fair Lady In Concert, which took place at The Town Hall on Monday June 8, 2026. The evening was directed by Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, with music direction by John Bell.

Melissa Vogel Brown was the recipient of this year's Irish Repertory Theatre Visionary Leadership Award. She serves as Associate General Counsel & Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. She has been connected to Irish Rep since the beginning and was instrumental in helping to formalize the governance and financial structures that allowed the organization to grow with confidence.

Irish Repertory Theatre’s 2026 Annual Gala Benefit featured a one-night-only concert presentation of Lerner & Loewe's musical masterpiece My Fair Lady, featuring beloved songs including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “On the Street Where You Live."

Performers for the evening included F. Murray Abraham, Shereen Ahmed, Julie Benko, Whitney Bashor, Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Cuccioli, Melissa Errico, Bill Irwin, Lencia Kebede, Laird Mackintosh, Michael Maliakel, Polly McKie, Mary Beth Peil, Lou Diamond Phillips, David Staller, Gary Troy, and more.