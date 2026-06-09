RAGTIME Extends Additional Two Weeks on Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway revival of Ragtime has announced a final two-week extension. Ragtime will play its final performance at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Sunday, August 16.

Originally scheduled as a 14-week engagement that began last September, Ragtime will now offer a new, final block of tickets (August 2 through August 16), available now online and at the Lincoln Center Theater box office.

Ragtime currently stars 2026 Tony Award winner Joshua Henry, 2026 Tony Award winner Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Ben Cherry, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Aerina DeBoer, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta'Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina Kondo, Brandon LaVar, Morgan Marcell, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Alyssa Shorte, Caleb Stallings, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Destinee Rea will join the company in the ensemble beginning in June.

Ben Levi Ross will play his final performance in his Tony-nominated role of ‘Mother's Younger Brother' on July 12. Jake Pedersen will play ‘Mother's Younger Brother' from July 14 through July 26, and will return to the ensemble from July 28 through August 16. Nicholas Barrón will play ‘Mother's Younger Brother' from July 28 - August 16.

Colin Donnell will play his last performance as ‘Father' on June 14. Ben Davis (Once Upon a Mattress; New York, New York) will join the company as 'Father' from June 16 through July 19 and Matthew Scott playing 'Father' from July 21 through August 2. Davis will return to the role from August 4 through August 16.

Shaina Taub will play her last performance as ‘Emma Goldman,' on August 2, with Julie Benko returning to play the role of ‘Emma Goldman' from August 4 through August 16.

Anna Grace Barlow will play her final performance as ‘Evelyn Nesbit' on June 14. Morgan Marcell will play ‘Eveyln Nesbit' June 16 through July 16 and Marina Kondo will play ‘Evelyn Nesbit' from July 17 through August 16.

Nick Barrington will play his final performance as ‘The Little Boy' on June 14. On June 16, Jackson Parker Gill will assume the role of ‘The Little Boy' and Greyson Chapman will join us as understudy for ‘The Little Boy.'

Ellie May Sennett will play her last performance as ‘The Little Girl' on August 2, with original cast member Tabitha Lawing returning to split the role with current understudy Aerina DeBoer from August 4 through August 16.

Directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Lincoln Center Theater's limited engagement of Ragtime set a new box office record at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and recently won four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Joshua Henry), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Caissie Levy), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Kai Harada); five Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Joshua Henry) Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Caissie Levy), Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical (Ben Levi Ross), Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet); five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical (Joshua Henry), Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical (Ben Levi Ross), Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet), Outstanding Video/Projection Design (59 Studio); as well as three Drama League Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet), and Distinguished Performance (Joshua Henry). Caissie Levy also received Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award at the 2026 ceremony.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.