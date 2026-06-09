STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Sets Closing Dates for Broadway and West End

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Stranger Things: The First Shadow will extend for a final time, completing its run at The Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End on December 27, 2026 and at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on January 3, 2027.

The production will have run for over three years in London and after opening to five-star reviews in 2023, it went on to receive Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics’ Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

Since its debut at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre, Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been smashing box office records. The global phenomenon was the most Tony Award-winning play of 2025, taking home 4 awards, including Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play, and a Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects. See what the critics had to say.

Nearly 1.6 million tickets have been sold across the West End and Broadway, with over 1,500 total performances. This first-of-its-kind collaboration between theatre and television marked Netflix’s first foray into theatre.

Matt and Ross Duffer, creative producers and creators of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, said today, “When the legendary Stephen Daldry first came to us with the idea of making a Stranger Things play, we were stunned — both by the fact that Stephen wanted to do this, and that he believed it could work. And boy, did it work.

“We remain awed by what Stephen, Kate Trefry, Justin Martin, and all the brilliant behind-the-scenes wizards were able to pull off: cinematic theater unlike anything else out there. Their incredible work drew audiences from all over — a majority of whom had never even been to a Broadway show before.

“We’d also like to give a standing ovation to the incredibly gifted actors who stepped into these roles — including the Tony-nominated Louis McCartney — and to the fans, who made each and every performance so memorable.”

Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix said, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow represents an unprecedented collaboration between television and theatre, showing what’s possible when a world class creative team brings a beloved and iconic series to life on stage. It has been a privilege to share this production with audiences over the past few years and particularly rewarding to see it introduce so many to the magic of theatre.”

Continued Sonia Friedman, co-producer: “We are incredibly proud of the ambition, imagination and artistry that every member of the company has brought to creating something truly groundbreaking. Together, they have pushed the boundaries of live theatre to tell this story with heart, adventure and spectacle. Partnering with Netflix￼ has allowed us to go beyond what was previously thought possible on stage and create a truly immersive theatrical experience that brings audiences deeper into the world of Stranger Things, while introducing hundreds of thousands of people to the thrill of live theatre.”

Writer Kate Trefry added, “While writing Stranger Things, we always knew there was more to the story of Henry Creel, but never imagined we would have the chance to tell it all. Being given the opportunity to dive deeper into this world through the medium of live theater has been the thrill of a lifetime, and I am still in awe of what our incredible cast and crew was able to achieve. It has been a magical, terrifying ride, and to share the communal experience of every laugh, tear, and scare with your audience is every writer’s dream. Thank you to everyone who made this dream come true.”

Directors Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin added, “To be entrusted with bringing The Duffer Brothers’ incredible creation to the stage has been an utter joy. We are immensely proud of the talent and dedication of the cast and creative team over the past three years - each and every member an integral part of the process of bringing this story to life. Finally, a massive thank you to the fans, many of whom have never stepped inside a theatre before, for welcoming us and joining us every performance in the West End and on Broadway!”