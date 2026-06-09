Video: Watch Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More Rehearse LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

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Step inside the rehearsal room with the cast of La Cage Aux Folles at New York City Center Encores! New videos show Billy Porter, Wayne Brady, Alaman Diadhiou, Rachel Webb, and the complete company perform songs from Jerry Herman’s Tony-winning score.

Songs previewed for the press include "We Are What We Are," showing off Edgar Godineaux's choreography, "With Anne on My Arm," which features tap choreography by Dormeshia, and "With You on My Arm," delivered by Porter and Brady.

Joining Brady (Georges) and Billy Porter (Albin) are James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

The cast also includes Jordan Alexander, Sai Anthony, Jordan Chin, Joshua Dawson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Michael Samarie George, Aaron Graham, Ari Groover, Jaquez, Karma Jenkins, Christian Kidd, Kendall Lashanti, Andre Malcolm, Kareem Marsh, Morgan McGhee, Ernest Mingo, Wesley Ryan, Julian Amari Smith, Jordan Simone Stephens, Wade Watson, Anthony Wayne, and Travon Williams.

Set to open on June 17, this final production of this Encores! season will run for 15 performances through June 28.

"With You On My Arm" – Billy Porter & Wayne Brady

"We Are What We Are"