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Video: Watch Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More Rehearse LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Songs previewed include "We Are What We Are," "With Anne on My Arm," and "With You On My Arm."

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Step inside the rehearsal room with the cast of La Cage Aux Folles at New York City Center Encores! New videos show Billy Porter, Wayne BradyAlaman Diadhiou, Rachel Webb, and the complete company perform songs from Jerry Herman’s Tony-winning score. 

Songs previewed for the press include "We Are What We Are," showing off Edgar Godineaux's choreography, "With Anne on My Arm," which features tap choreography by Dormeshia, and "With You on My Arm," delivered by Porter and Brady.

Joining Brady (Georges) and Billy Porter (Albin) are James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

The cast also includes Jordan AlexanderSai AnthonyJordan ChinJoshua DawsonJamal Christopher DouglasMichael Samarie GeorgeAaron GrahamAri Groover, Jaquez, Karma Jenkins,  Christian Kidd, Kendall Lashanti, Andre MalcolmKareem MarshMorgan McGhee, Ernest MingoWesley Ryan, Julian Amari SmithJordan Simone StephensWade WatsonAnthony Wayne, and Travon Williams.

Set to open on June 17, this final production of this Encores! season will run for 15 performances through June 28. 

"With You On My Arm" – Billy Porter & Wayne Brady

"We Are What We Are"

"With Anne On My Arm" – Alaman Diadhiou, Wayne Brady, & Rachel Webb


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