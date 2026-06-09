Photos: First Look at Mariska Hargitay in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Take a first look at Mariska Hargitay on Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing! The Law & Order star recently extended her run in the play an extra week, through Sunday, July 5.

Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing beginning on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. It has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

The Broadway production began previews on Saturday, February 21 and officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026 to widespread critical acclaim. The production has since been honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Read the reviews.