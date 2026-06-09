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Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean

The Public Theater's 2026 Shakespeare in the Park season includes Romeo & Juliet and The Winter's Tale.

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Just last night, The Public Theater kicked off another Shakespeare for the City season and Free Shakespeare in the Park at its 2026 Gala. Grammy Award winner and 2026 Tony winner Shoshana Bean headlined the special night, hosted at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Honorees included Peggy Cooper Davis & Gordon J. Davis and Benay & Steven Taub, longtime board members and their spouses; JetBlue Airways, in recognition of their extraordinary impact on The Public Theater and the City of New York; and A&O Shearman for a decade of unwavering support of The Public and Free Shakespeare in the Park. The Gala was co-chaired by Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew, and Janice Cook Roberts.

Guests and performers included John Leguizamo, Danai Gurira, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Miriam Silverman, Madeline Brewer, Roger Bart, Tamika Lawrence, Martyna Majok, Jo Bonney, Daniel Sullivan, Mimi Lieber, Tyne Rafaeli, Emma Rosa Went, Else Went, Jethro Compton, Jason Blum, Gail Merrifield Papp; City Councilmember Gale A. Brewer; Board Chair Luis A. Miranda Jr; Gala Co-Chairs Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew, and Janice Cook Roberts; and more.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Luz-Towns Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Luz-Towns Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Benay Taub, Steven Taub

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Benay Taub, Steven Taub

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis, Kyle Eustis-Brown, Travis Libin

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Patrick Willingham, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. Glorisel Regalis, Janet Gershman, Angela Gow, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Patrick Willingham, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Pat Fili-Krushel, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Benay Taub, Steven Taub, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Pat Fili-Krushel, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Patrick Willingham, Saheem Ali, Alexa Smith, Oskar Eustis

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
The Public Theater Board of Trustees

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Roger Bart

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Roger Bart

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Janice Cook Roberts, Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Janice Cook Roberts, Oskar Eustis, Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew, Patrick Willingham

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
The Public Theater Board of Trustees and Gala Co-Chairs

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Vanessa Lauren, Derek DelGaudio

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Vanessa Lauren, Derek DelGaudio

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Emma Rosa Went, Else Went

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Emma Rosa Went, Else Went

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, Susannah Brown, Molly Brown

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, Susannah Brown, Molly Brown

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Christian Konopka, Suzan-Lori Parks

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Jason Tam

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Jason Tam

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Tamika Lawrence

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Tamika Lawrence

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens, Daniel Bravo Hernández

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens, Daniel Bravo Hernández

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Daniel Bravo Hernández

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Daniel Bravo Hernández

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens, Peggy Cooper Davis, Elizabeth Cooper Davis, Gordon J. Davis, Daniel Bravo Hernández

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Madeline Brewer

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Madeline Brewer

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Jethro Compton

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Jethro Compton

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Susan Kelechi Watson

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Susan Kelechi Watson

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Susan Kelechi Watson, Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Susan Kelechi Watson, Karine Jean-Pierre

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Mimi Lieber, Daniel Sullivan

Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean Image
Mimi Lieber, Daniel Sullivan


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