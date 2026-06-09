Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean
The Public Theater's 2026 Shakespeare in the Park season includes Romeo & Juliet and The Winter's Tale.
Just last night, The Public Theater kicked off another Shakespeare for the City season and Free Shakespeare in the Park at its 2026 Gala. Grammy Award winner and 2026 Tony winner Shoshana Bean headlined the special night, hosted at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
Honorees included Peggy Cooper Davis & Gordon J. Davis and Benay & Steven Taub, longtime board members and their spouses; JetBlue Airways, in recognition of their extraordinary impact on The Public Theater and the City of New York; and A&O Shearman for a decade of unwavering support of The Public and Free Shakespeare in the Park. The Gala was co-chaired by Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew, and Janice Cook Roberts.
Guests and performers included John Leguizamo, Danai Gurira, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Miriam Silverman, Madeline Brewer, Roger Bart, Tamika Lawrence, Martyna Majok, Jo Bonney, Daniel Sullivan, Mimi Lieber, Tyne Rafaeli, Emma Rosa Went, Else Went, Jethro Compton, Jason Blum, Gail Merrifield Papp; City Councilmember Gale A. Brewer; Board Chair Luis A. Miranda Jr; Gala Co-Chairs Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew, and Janice Cook Roberts; and more.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Luz-Towns Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
Luz-Towns Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
Benay Taub, Steven Taub
Benay Taub, Steven Taub
Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis, Kyle Eustis-Brown, Travis Libin
Patrick Willingham, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. Glorisel Regalis, Janet Gershman, Angela Gow, Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Pat Fili-Krushel, Oskar Eustis
Benay Taub, Steven Taub, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Pat Fili-Krushel, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham
Patrick Willingham, Saheem Ali, Alexa Smith, Oskar Eustis
The Public Theater Board of Trustees
Janice Cook Roberts, Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew
Janice Cook Roberts, Oskar Eustis, Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew, Patrick Willingham
The Public Theater Board of Trustees and Gala Co-Chairs
Vanessa Lauren, Derek DelGaudio
Vanessa Lauren, Derek DelGaudio
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, Susannah Brown, Molly Brown
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, Susannah Brown, Molly Brown
Christian Konopka, Suzan-Lori Parks
Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens, Daniel Bravo Hernández
Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens, Daniel Bravo Hernández
Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens, Peggy Cooper Davis, Elizabeth Cooper Davis, Gordon J. Davis, Daniel Bravo Hernández
Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson
Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre
Susan Kelechi Watson, Karine Jean-Pierre
Susan Kelechi Watson, Karine Jean-Pierre
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