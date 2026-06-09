Photos: Inside the 2026 Public Theater Gala, Headlined by Shoshana Bean

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Just last night, The Public Theater kicked off another Shakespeare for the City season and Free Shakespeare in the Park at its 2026 Gala. Grammy Award winner and 2026 Tony winner Shoshana Bean headlined the special night, hosted at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Honorees included Peggy Cooper Davis & Gordon J. Davis and Benay & Steven Taub, longtime board members and their spouses; JetBlue Airways, in recognition of their extraordinary impact on The Public Theater and the City of New York; and A&O Shearman for a decade of unwavering support of The Public and Free Shakespeare in the Park. The Gala was co-chaired by Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew, and Janice Cook Roberts.

Guests and performers included John Leguizamo, Danai Gurira, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Miriam Silverman, Madeline Brewer, Roger Bart, Tamika Lawrence, Martyna Majok, Jo Bonney, Daniel Sullivan, Mimi Lieber, Tyne Rafaeli, Emma Rosa Went, Else Went, Jethro Compton, Jason Blum, Gail Merrifield Papp; City Councilmember Gale A. Brewer; Board Chair Luis A. Miranda Jr; Gala Co-Chairs Kurt Chauviere, Lisa E. Davis, Kim Y. Lew, and Janice Cook Roberts; and more.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski