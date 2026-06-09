Video: HADESTOWN: THE MUSICAL Debuts Trailer for New Film Version





​​Following its world premiere at Tribeca Festival on Monday, the official trailer is here for the live theater capture of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hadestown. Shot in the West End last year, the film will be released in North America for five nights only under the title Hadestown: The Musical, from Bleecker Street. Tickets are now on sale here for the limited run, which begins on July 24, 2026.

Filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound, Hadestown: The Musical features the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields’ Tony Award-winning turn as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades.

The film also features Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Ryesha Higgs, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert and Miriam Nyarko as Swings. Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy serve as producers of the film and the production.

The production, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The creative team for Hadestown features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award winner and Chita Rivera Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music supervision, direction, and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting). Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and The National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and is in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Hadestown has become a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

This is the first of a series of Broadway live captures that Bleecker Street’s Crosswalk and LD Entertainment plan on embarking on together. The deal comes on the heels of Crosswalk’s box office success with Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, the concert film featuring the global K-pop sensation. Bleecker previously released a live capture of the musical Waitress in 2023, which was also filmed by Brett Sullivan.