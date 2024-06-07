Listen: HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Recording is Available Now; Watch a Music Video For 'If I Ain't Got You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The original Broadway cast recording for HELL’S KITCHEN is now available on all streaming platforms! The album is now available to purchase or stream here.

Listen to the full album below!

Plus, watch an all new music video for 'If I Ain't Got You', featuring Brandon Victor Dixon and Maleah Joi Moon!

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.



The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.