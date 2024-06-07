Darren Criss and Wife Mia Welcome Second Child

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Darren Criss and his wife, Mia, have welcomed their second child. Brother László Criss was born on June 6. BroadwayWorld congratulates the couple on the new addition to their family!

Darren and Mia's first baby, a girl named Bluesy Belle, was born in April 2022.

It was recently announced that Darren Criss will return to the stage alongside Helen J Shen in the Broadway premiere of the new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending.

Multi-hyphenate actor and musician, Darren Criss burst on to the scene as one of the most memorable TV characters of all time, Blaine Anderson in Fox’s hit show “Glee.” His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed limited series, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” earned him a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics’ Choice Award. In addition to his work on television, Criss is a veteran of the stage whose Broadway credits include American Buffalo opposite Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne (2022), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2015), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (2012), and most recently the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors (2024). He released a solo EP in 2021 titled Masquerade (BMG), and in the same year, released a full- length holiday album titled- aptly- A Very Darren Crissmas (Decca), for which he recently toured in North America.