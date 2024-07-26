Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 26, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Peter Dinklage, Lupita Nyong'o, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Oh To Lead TWELFTH NIGHT At Shakespeare in the Park
Lorna Courtney, Damon Daunno & More to Star in EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
US Representatives Vote to Save Funding for the National Endowment for the Arts
Casts of THE GREAT GATSBY, SUFFS & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park
by Nicole Rosky
Performances will feature: Noah J. Ricketts, Dariana Mullen, Jeff Kready (The Great Gatsby); Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sophie Carmen Jones, Heather Makalani, Andres Quintero, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Jack Cahill-Lemme (Moulin Rouge!); Paul Schwensen, Cody Jamison Strand (The Book of Mormon); Nadia Dandashi, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Emily Skinner (Suffs); John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Alex Benoit (The Notebook); Mary Claire King, Celina Nightengale (Chicago); with hosts Rich Kaminski and Jacqueline B. Arnold.. (more...)
IATSE's New York Theater Locals Join the No Times Square Casino Coalition
by Chloe Rabinowitz
IATSE’s New York Theater Locals have joined the No Times Square Casino Coalition. Read their statement here.. (more...)
BROADWAY BARKS Announces Celebrity And Shelter Participants
by A.A. Cristi
BROADWAY BARKS has announced celebrity participants for its 26th annual dog and cat adoption event on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 in Shubert Alley.
Video: Celebrate 'Christmas in July' With the Radio City Rockettes
by Josh Sharpe
Celebrate Christmas in July with the Radio City Rockettes as the show readies for its 91st annual spectacular. With five months until Christmas, the Rockettes stopped by TODAY to perform a sample from the show, along with date announcements for its return. Watch the video!. (more...)
Video: WICKED Movie Partners With 2024 Olympics for New Promo
by Josh Sharpe
Take a look at a new promo for the Wicked movie! Wicked has partnered with the 2024 Paris Olympics for a new promotional video offering viewers a fun tie-in look featuring the green train seen in the trailers.. (more...)
"I'm going to start again,
