Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 26, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, July 28

Sabbath Girl opens Off-Broadway

Peter Dinklage, Lupita Nyong'o, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Oh To Lead TWELFTH NIGHT At Shakespeare in the Park

by A.A. Cristi

Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Lupita Nyong’o (Viola), and Sandra Oh (Olivia) will lead Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT, directed by The Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, which will reopen the revitalized Delacorte Theater in August 2025.. (more...)

Lorna Courtney, Damon Daunno & More to Star in EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

McCarter Theatre Center has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Empire Records: The Musical based on the beloved 1990s cult-classic film. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

US Representatives Vote to Save Funding for the National Endowment for the Arts

by Chloe Rabinowitz

United States Representatives have voted in favor of protecting funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.. (more...)

Casts of THE GREAT GATSBY, SUFFS & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

by Nicole Rosky

Performances will feature: Noah J. Ricketts, Dariana Mullen, Jeff Kready (The Great Gatsby); Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sophie Carmen Jones, Heather Makalani, Andres Quintero, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Jack Cahill-Lemme (Moulin Rouge!); Paul Schwensen, Cody Jamison Strand (The Book of Mormon); Nadia Dandashi, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Emily Skinner (Suffs); John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Alex Benoit (The Notebook); Mary Claire King, Celina Nightengale (Chicago); with hosts Rich Kaminski and Jacqueline B. Arnold.. (more...)

IATSE's New York Theater Locals Join the No Times Square Casino Coalition

by Chloe Rabinowitz

IATSE’s New York Theater Locals have joined the No Times Square Casino Coalition. Read their statement here.. (more...)

BROADWAY BARKS Announces Celebrity And Shelter Participants

by A.A. Cristi

BROADWAY BARKS has announced celebrity participants for its 26th annual dog and cat adoption event on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 in Shubert Alley.

Video: Celebrate 'Christmas in July' With the Radio City Rockettes

by Josh Sharpe

Celebrate Christmas in July with the Radio City Rockettes as the show readies for its 91st annual spectacular. With five months until Christmas, the Rockettes stopped by TODAY to perform a sample from the show, along with date announcements for its return. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: WICKED Movie Partners With 2024 Olympics for New Promo

by Josh Sharpe

Take a look at a new promo for the Wicked movie! Wicked has partnered with the 2024 Paris Olympics for a new promotional video offering viewers a fun tie-in look featuring the green train seen in the trailers.. (more...)

