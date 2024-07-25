IATSE's New York Theater Locals Join the No Times Square Casino Coalition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



IATSE’s New York Theater Locals have joined the No Times Square Casino Coalition. The Coalition includes the Broadway League and more, opposing the presence of a casino in NYC's Times Square.



Read their statement below:

As discussions about potential new casino developments in downstate New York and New York City intensify, IATSE’s New York Theater Locals (Local One stagehands, Local 764 wardrobe workers, Local 798 hair/makeup workers, ATPAM theater company managers and press agents, USA 829 scenic artists, Local 306 ushers, Local 751 treasurers and ticket sellers) are joining the No Times Square Casino Coalition, including the Broadway League and numerous other organizations, in opposing a new casino in Times Square.

A casino in New York would add a new dimension to New York City’s vibrant entertainment industry but placing it amidst our theater district would be a mistake. Casinos are self-contained and are designed to keep patrons inside for as long as possible. Meanwhile, our iconic theater district and Broadway are still recovering from the financial hardship brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are over a dozen viable proposals other than the Times Square location that would result in new entertainment venues and more jobs without compromising the theater district and surrounding businesses.

Numerous casino proposals are vying for three downstate New York casino licenses, Notable proposals include a luxury casino resort by Related Companies and Wynn Resorts in Hudson Yards, as well as a high-end casino atop Saks Fifth Avenue. Other bids include proposed casinos at the Hotel Pennsylvania, Midtown East, an expansion at Yonkers Raceway, near Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, near Citi Field in Queens, as well as at Coney Island.

While the ultimate decision rests with Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State legislature, any casino development must uphold the highest labor standards. This includes ensuring workers are provided the chance to democratically elect union representation without interference, providing workers with adequate wages and benefits, and negotiating in good faith with unions. IATSE and its Local Unions remain committed to organizing behind the scenes entertainment workers in New York and working with casino management regardless of which casino proposal is selected.

