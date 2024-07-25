US Representatives Vote to Save Funding for the National Endowment for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hyperallerigic has reported that the United States House of Representatives have voted in favor of protecting funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

On July 23, Republican Josh Brecheen proposed two amendments to the Fiscal Year 2025 Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would have cut funding for both the NEA and NEH by almost a quarter.

In his address to the Chamber, Brecheen stated, “there’s nothing inherently wrong with artistic and humanities programs, Congress can’t continue to steadily increase spending year after year as our national debt continues to climb,”

Democratic Representative Chellie Pingree of Maine stated that the NEA “funds, promotes, and strengthens the creative capacity of our communities by providing all Americans diverse opportunities for arts participation,”

The House of Representatives has approved $203.9 million each to the NEA and the NEH as of late June.

Read the full story HERE.