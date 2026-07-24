Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2026- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Kicks Off With THE LOST BOYS and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Welcome to your daily dose of theater news! Yesterday was packed with exciting updates from the stage and screen. Check out highlights including performances from THE LOST BOYS, HADESTOWN and more at Broadway In Bryant Park, an exclusive interview with Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks about LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA SPECTACULAR at Radio City, and an exclusive preview of THE LOST BOYS cast recording featuring Shoshana Bean. Plus, get exclusive first listens, behind-the-scenes footage, casting announcements, and so much more. Scroll down for all the details on what's happening in theater!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, July 26
Joe Turner's Come and Gone closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: THE LOST BOYS, HADESTOWN & More Perform at Broadway In Bryant Park
Go inside the first day of Broadway In Bryant Park 2026! Thursday, July 23 featured performances from Hadestown, & Juliet, Just In Time, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, and Moulin Rouge! the Musical. Watch videos now!
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Video: Alfie Boe & Samantha Barks Talk LES MISÉRABLES Arena Spectacular, Radio City Run, and Saying Goodbye to Jean Valjean
For theater fans, Les Misérables has long been more than just a musical—it's an experience. Beginning July 23, Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular arrives at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall, bringing its acclaimed production to North America for the very first time. Ahead of the engagement, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with stars Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks to discuss returning to New York, what the show has meant to their lives, and why its story continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Watch the full interview with Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks in this video.
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Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Sings 'The Good Part' on THE LOST BOYS Cast Recording
in just a matter of hours, Atlantic Records will officially release The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording). BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive track early, featuring 2026 Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean. Listen to 'The Good Part' here!
|Exclusive
by A.A. Cristi
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to 'Just the Beginning,' the title track from Kennedy Caughell's debut solo album, out July 24.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video Alysha Umphress Sings 'With Every Breath I Take' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Alysha Umphress performs 'With Every Breath I Take' as Bobbi in a new clip from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse, running July 23 through August 22, 2026.. (more...)
|Video: Jennifer Nettles Sings 'The River' in GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO
by Nicole Rosky
The Poison Queen has taken her throne at Perelman Performing Arts Center! The world premiere production of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo is now open off-Broadway, where it will run through Sunday, August 2. Watch a clip of Nettles performing 'The River' in this video.. (more...)
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Video: First Look at THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Alley Theatre
Video: Layton Williams Says He Was Licked by a Fan at the Stage Door
Video: Watch Sunny Sandler in the Trailer for DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK
|Hot Photos
|Full Cast Set For JAWBREAKER THE MUSICAL Stage Debut at Hollywood's Hudson Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Knot Free Productions announced full casting for JAWBREAKER THE MUSICAL, a workshop production at Hollywood's Hudson Theatre. Rebecca Gayheart returns to the world of the 1999 cult film, now playing Principal Sherwood.. (more...)
|2026 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Will Feature a New Rockettes Number and New Technology
by Stephi Wild
The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will feature a brand-new Rockettes number and immersive new technology for its 2026/2027 show. Learn more here!. (more...)
|Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Palm Canyon Theatre
by Charlie Thomas
Some productions feel like comfort food: familiar, warming, and quietly essential. But every so often, a company takes a beloved title and reminds you why it became beloved in the first place—not by chasing novelty for its own sake, but by leaning into craft, clarity, and the strange emotional truth hiding under a story you thought you knew by heart.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/23/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Is Now Available to License
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) just announced the licensing availability of Pretty Woman: The Musical. The musical is available worldwide (excluding Australasia and Europe) and other international/regional restrictions may apply. . (more...)
Deaf West Theatre to Host First-Ever New York City Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Deaf West Theatre will present The 35th Anniversary Gala – One Night in New York at Joe’s Pub. Marking Deaf West’s first-ever New York City gala, the event will celebrate 35 years of innovation, collaboration, education, and social change.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
Following its premiere at Tribeca Festival earlier this summer, the live theater capture of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hadestown, shot in the West End last year, will be released in North America for five nights only. Read the reviews here.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Did TRAINSPOTTING THE MUSICAL Evoke A Lust For Life?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Cult heroes of youth culture; Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud, Tommy, and Kelly are back, alongside an ensemble cast and a live band. Featuring some of the electrifying tracks from the film that defined a generation, together with catchy, confrontational and celebratory original songs, set to become singalong, dance-along classics, this is more than nostalgia amplified, it’s a genre-defying new musical that speaks to our contemporary malaise of defiance in the face of an uncertain future.So what did the critics think?. (more...)
Review: TRAINSPOTTING THE MUSICAL, Theatre Royal Haymarket
by Gary Naylor
Irvine Welsh and Stephen McGuinness make their Musical Theatre debuts - and it shows. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Burlesque the Musical has postponed its London production, and delayed the opening of its UK tour. The touring production is now set to open in Sunderland in August. Learn more here.. (more...)
FALSETTOS Cast to Reunite for One-Night-Only Concert at Carnegie Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ten years after the show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in October 2016, the entire original cast of Lincoln Center’s acclaimed revival of Falsettos will reunite for a one-night-only celebration at Carnegie Hall.. (more...)
Aaron Tveit to Rejoin MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Christian'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, who originated the role of “Christian” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical's world premiere and on Broadway, will return one final time for a strictly limited engagement of 15 performances.. (more...)
WICKED Movies to Launch Live Concert Experience
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Wicked film will be launching a live-concert experience! The film's official Instagram account, posted Everyone, we have an announcement… with a poster featuring Wicked in Concert, film with a live orchestra. . (more...)
MLB Player and Latin Popstar José 'Candelita' Iglesias Will Join the Cast of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
by Stephi Wild
Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as Candelita, will make history as the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway, joining the cast of Buena Vista Social Club. (more...)
Kevin McHale to Depart 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in August
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kevin McHale, who made his New York stage debut as William Barfée, will play his final performance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in August. . (more...)
Andrew Durand, Britney Coleman and More to Star in THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has revealed the cast for the North American premiere production of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, with a book and lyrics by Jethro Compton, music and lyrics by Darren Clark.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Kristin Chenoweth
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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