Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2026- BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Kicks Off With THE LOST BOYS and More

Video: First Look at THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Alley Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Alley Theatre has shared a first look video for THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, the psychological thriller adapted from Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel, running this summer in Houston.. (more...)

Video: Layton Williams Says He Was Licked by a Fan at the Stage Door

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Layton Williams, who is currently starring as The Iceberg in Titanique on Broadway, took to Instagram to share a recent stage door incident in which a fan licked him.. (more...)