Video: Luke Evans Lays Out the Challenges of Performing in a Corset in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW





2026 Tony nominee Luke Evans just stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to talk about wearing stilettos and a corset in his Broadway debut for The Rocky Horror Show. "The corset constricts you! Of course I'm singing these big rock songs, and having to sing big, big notes.Taking a breath when I'm bouncing around the stage thinking I'm 22 years old (and I'm not) is quite a feat. To the point that in the wings I have oxygen tanks!"

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. The creative and design team includes: choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The production received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musial, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

Evans is a Welsh actor and globally renowned leading man across film, television, and theatre. Evans next will serve as executive producer and appear as Brigadier “Mad” Mike Calvert in the espionage thriller film Emergency from the UK-Malaysian label Sympatico. He will also co-star in the action-thriller film Bear Country, helmed by Derrick Borte, alongside Russell Crowe and Aaron Paul. Additionally, Evans joined the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “Criminal” in a lead role alongside Emilia Clarke, and he will reunite with Milla Jovovich in the sci-fi action film World Breaker, directed by Brad Anderson. Recently, Evans starred in Weekend in Taipei, and he made his return to the stage for the first time in 16 years in a new play entitled Backstairs Billy, directed by Michael Grandage and co-starring Penelope Wilton. The play ran from November 7, 2023, through January 27, 2024, at the Duke of York’s Theatre on London’s West End. For television, his work includes “The Way,” “Echo 3,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Pembrokeshire Murders,” “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” “The Grand Tour,” and “The Great Train Robbery,” among others; and for film: 5 Lbs of Pressure, Good Grief, Our Son, Pinocchio, Crisis, Murder Mystery, Angel of Mine, Midway, Anna, Ma, State Like Sleep, 10x10, The Fate of the Furious, Beauty and the Beast, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, The Girl on the Train, Message from the King, High-Rise, Fast & Furious 7, Dracula Untold, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, No One Lives, The Raven and The Three Musketeers. As a recording artist, Luke has released two studio albums: At Last and A Song For You, which hit the top five in the UK charts in 2022.

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