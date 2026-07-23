Video: THE LOST BOYS, HADESTOWN & More Perform at Broadway In Bryant Park

Go inside the first day of Broadway In Bryant Park 2026! Thursday, July 23 featured performances from Hadestown, & Juliet, Just In Time, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, and Moulin Rouge! the Musical. Watch videos from the beloved Broadway summer tradition below!

This week's lineup will featured: Hadestown (John-Michael Lyles, Gaby Moreno, J Harrison Ghee, Kelly Belarmino, Khori Petinaud, Emily Afton, Sydney Parra, Alex Puette, KC Dela Cruz, Jeffrey Cornelius, Gary Dourdan, Brandon Cameron); & Juliet (Liam Pearce, Gianna Harris, Cassie Silva, Drew Gehling, Nathan Levy, Michael Ivan Carrier, Reese Britts); Just in Time (Matt Magnusson, Carrie St. Louis, Courtney Echols, Julia Grondin, Claire Camp); Maybe Happy Ending (Zachary Noah Piser, Savy Jackson, Dez Duron); The Lost Boys (LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Ryan Behan); and Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Rayven Bailey, AK Naderer, Donnie Hammond, Jeigh Madjus, Arianna Rosario, Christian Probst).

Take a sneak peek at the performances below and check back for full highlights soon.

Hadestown

& Juliet

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

The Lost Boys

Moulin Rouge! the Musical

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