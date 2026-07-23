Exclusive: Hear Kennedy Caughell Debut 'Just the Beginning' Ahead of New Solo Album





BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to "Just the Beginning," the title track from Kennedy Caughell's forthcoming debut solo album of the same name.

The song, which premieres exclusively below ahead of the album's July 24 digital release from Center Stage Records, is a world premiere recording from the new musical Far from Canterbury, featuring music and lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein.

Currently appearing as Jersey on the national tour of Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen, Caughell's debut album celebrates both classic and contemporary musical theatre repertoire while introducing listeners to new works through three world premiere recordings.

Produced by Robbie Rozelle, Brian Spector, and Caughell herself, Just the Beginning features songs from Wicked, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, 9 to 5, Waitress, Paradise Square, Company, The Notebook, Violet, and Annie Get Your Gun.

The collection also includes the world premiere recordings of "I Dream of Janey," a song cut from the Broadway production of Paradise Square, and "Heaven Save Our Home," with both tracks arranged and orchestrated by Paradise Square composer Jason Howland.

Guest artists on the album include Jason Gotay, Ben Fankhauser, Shoba Narayan, and Isaiah Bailey.

"Growing up, I always felt most understood by the melodies of musical theater," Caughell said in a statement. "This album is my invitation to choose courage. It's a love letter to the music that shaped me—from Broadway and beyond—and a celebration of the stories that remind us who we are."

She continued, "My hope is that these songs bring a little more joy, a little more hope, and a little more light. If someone walks away feeling seen, inspired, or simply believing in themselves again, then this album has already become everything I hoped it would be."

Caughell's Broadway credits include Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She has also toured nationally as Elphaba in Wicked, Carole King in Beautiful, Elsa in Frozen, Jenna in Waitress, and is currently starring in the national tour of Hell's Kitchen.

Just the Beginning will be available on all digital and streaming platforms beginning Friday, July 24.

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