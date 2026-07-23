Video: Jennifer Nettles Sings 'The River' in GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO





The Poison Queen has taken her throne at Perelman Performing Arts Center! The world premiere production of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo is now open off-Broadway, where it will run through Sunday, August 2. The new musical features book, music and lyrics by Jennifer Nettles, direction by Mary Zimmerman, and choreography by Austin Mccormick.

The company, which features Nettles in the title role (Giulia), includes Matthew Amira (Carlo), Quentin Earl Darrington (Cardinale), Emily Fink (Maria), Bre Jackson (La Capitana), Andrew Kober (Pietro), Aubrey Matalon (Renata), Christopher M. Ramirez (Governatore), Didi Romero (Duchessa), Jessica Rush (Standby for Giulia and Duchessa), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Ensemble), Naomi Serrano (Vitoria), Sam Simahk (Father Paolo) and Maya Sistruck (Ensemble). Kim Onah and Kaleb Wells serve as understudies.

The creative team includes Daniel Ostling (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanić (Costume Design), T.J. Gerckens (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair & Wig Design), Adam Rothenberg (Music Director & Arranger), Cian McCarthy (Orchestrator),The TRC Company, Claire Burke, CSA / Peter Van Dam, CSA (Casting) and Michael Aarons (Music Coordinator). Production Stage Manager: Erin Gioia Albrecht. Assistant Stage Managers: Jo Fernandez, Jakob W. Plummer.

The power lies in her hands, one drop at a time. What began as a single act of self-defense ripples through Palermo, creating a cascade of casualties and inspiring a secret sisterhood. But the path to safety is never safe. Can Giulia Tofana save them all without losing herself? Watch a clip of Nettles performing "The River" here and check out even more highlights of the cast in action.

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