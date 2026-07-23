Andrew Durand, Britney Coleman and More to Star in THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

The Public Theater has revealed the cast for the North American premiere production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, with a book and lyrics by Jethro Compton, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, based on the short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, choreographed by Chi-San Howard, and directed by Compton. After a run at London’s Southwark Playhouse and on the West End, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will finally play to American audiences, with performances beginning in The Public’s Newman Theater on Thursday, October 8 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production runs through Sunday, November 15 with an official opening night on Wednesday, October 21.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON makes its North American premiere at The Public this fall. Olivier Award-winning writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic story of an old man who is not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. Set in a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain, and brought to life by a company of 15 actor-musicians, this is the magical tale of a love that defies all odds.

The complete actor-musician ensemble of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON includes Jo Brook (Swing), Britney Coleman (Gwyns), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Understudy), Andrew Durand (Reverthi/Benjamin Button), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Understudy), Katie Horner (Treth/Understudy), Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Understudy), Morgan Morse (Tonnow), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Understudy), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir).

The Public’s production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will feature scenic design by Jethro Compton, costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph Sound. Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark will provide orchestrations and arrangements for the production and serve as the music supervisors. Aspinall will also be the production’s music director. Additional production positions will be filled at a later date.

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