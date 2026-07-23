Video: Video: Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects on Broadway Debut in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on THE VIEW





Tracee Ellis Ross sat down with The View to discuss her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-nominated solo play EVERY BRILLIANT THING. Watch the video!

Ellis said of making her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated play, "I love it. It feels like flying with my feet on the ground."

Tracee also paid homage to The View host and theatrical icon, Whoopi Goldberg, saying, "In the 80s, I went and saw Whoopi in [her] one woman show, The Whoopi Monologues...I saw it in its original incarnation with this glorious human over here."

She told Whoopi, "Your show is one of the things that propelled me into my career."

A six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Ross is best known to television audiences for her work on BLACK-ISH. She began performances in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on July 7, 2026, taking over the role from Mariska Hargitay for the production's final five-week extension at the Hudson Theatre, running through August 9, 2026. The interactive solo play follows a central character who looks back on life through a list of everything that makes it worth living.

For more on Ross's Broadway run, check out photos from the production here.

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