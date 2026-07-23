Video: Watch Sunny Sandler in the Trailer for DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK

You can now get a first look at the trailer for Don't Say Good Luck, starring Sunny Sandler. The coming-of-age dramedy follows Sophie Birenbaum (Sandler), who is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical, Waitress, until she suddenly finds herself dealing with even more drama at home than on stage.

The film is directed by Julia Hart, with a screenplay by Laura Hankin, Julia Hart, and Jordan Horowitz, based on a story by Laura Hankin. The film is produced by Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jordan Horowitz, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Fred Berger, with executive producers Sophia Lin, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Barry Weissler, and Michael Roiff.

The cast includes Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Jack Champion, Stephanie Beatriz, Scarlett Estevez, Jon Lovitz, Emma McNulty, Elyse Bell, Bebe Neuwirth, and Steve Buscemi.

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