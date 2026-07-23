Video Alysha Umphress Sings 'With Every Breath I Take' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse





Watch a rehearsal clip from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse of Alysha Umphress singing 'With Every Breath I Take' in her role as Bobbi, a sultry lounge singer with a haunted past. CITY OF ANGELS features a book by Larry Gelbart, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel.

The Ogunquit Playhouse production is directed by Hunter Foster, with performances beginning July 23 and running through August 22, 2026. Ben Jacoby stars as Stine, the novelist-turned-screenwriter, and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck plays Stone, the hard-boiled detective character Stine has created.

Earlier clips from rehearsals have also surfaced ahead of opening. Jacoby and Yazbeck were previously seen performing the duet 'You're Nothing Without Me,' one of the show's signature numbers, in which the two characters square off.

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