FALSETTOS Cast to Reunite for One-Night-Only Concert at Carnegie Hall

Ten years after the show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in October 2016, the entire original cast of Lincoln Center’s acclaimed revival of Falsettos will reunite for a one-night-only celebration of William Finn and James Lapine’s musical on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 7:00 pm at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The revival’s stars, Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block, Tony Award-winner Christian Borle, Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Emmy Award nominee Tracie Thoms, Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz and Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe will all reprise their roles, with a special guest appearance by Anthony Rosenthal (the revival’s original ‘Jason’). Vadim Feichtner returns as Music Director and Conductor, conducting a band that includes most of the revival’s original musicians. This special evening will benefit The BroadwayEveryDay Foundation and Family Equality.

Originally produced as Falsettoland in 1990, this groundbreaking musical tells the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin’s wife Trina, and their extended family from the early ‘80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis. The revival opened on October 27, 2016 at the Walter Kerr Theatre and earned five Tony nominations including Best Revival.

The acclaimed production was also filmed for PBS’s Live from Lincoln Center series. Ten years later, this reunion will celebrate the musical’s profound impact on audiences and honor the legacy of William Finn and James Lapine’s seminal work, bringing it to a new generation from the stage of one of the world’s most iconic venues.





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