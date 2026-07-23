Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Sings 'The Good Part' on THE LOST BOYS Cast Recording





in just a matter of hours, Atlantic Records will officially release The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording). The full album arrives Friday, July 24, with pre-orders and pre-saves available now. The album features music and lyrics by 2x Tony Award-nominees The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, and Gabriel Mann), with production by The Rescues alongside Ethan Popp, recorded by Ian Kagey, and mixed by Richard Furch.

The Lost Boys — directed by three time Tony Award-winner Michael Arden, with a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant - is currently playing at The Palace Theatre, with tickets on sale through Sunday, March 7, 2027. A North American national tour is set to launch in Spring 2028 at Cleveland's Playhouse Square.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), 11 Theatre Fans’ Choice Awards (including Best New Musical and Best Original Score), 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), the Clarence Derwent Award for most promising breakthrough performances of the season for Ali Louis Bourzgui, the Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), and 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive track, featuring 2026 Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean. Listen to "The Good Part" here!

Don't forget to check out early releases of "Now, Forever," "Wild," and "Superpower."

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