BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Postpones London Production and Delays UK Tour Opening

Burlesque The Musical has postponed its London production, and delayed the opening of its UK tour. The touring production is now set to open in Sunderland, with the previously announced opening engagement in Woking being postponed to November, due to unspecified delays.

Rumors began circulating on social media earlier this month as people shared that allegedly, there were delays with the load-in at the Woking Theatre. Carl Woodward shared on social media last week that the show's production manager had allegedly quit and freelancers had yet to be paid. At that time, the Woking run was still listed on the theatre's website, but this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the ticketing page for the Woking stop had it marked as "closed."

The show's representatives have now confirmed that "following final technical preparations", the tour will open in Sunderland on 6 August. The tour will coming to Woking in from 3 - 7 November. According to a press release, the show's producers have confirmed that the tour is "fully financed and on a secure footing."

Additionally, according to social media posts, ticketholders for the planned London run at The Arts at Marble Arch received an email this week stating that the run was no longer proceeding as planned. It has been confirmed by the show's representatives that the London engagement has been postponed to 2027. The show will no longer be held as the Marble Arch venue, and is looking for a new home.

“This is absolutely a postponement, not a cancellation," according to a statement from producers. "We are already exploring opportunities for a major London return in 2027 and look forward to announcing our future West End home in due course. This is a strategic decision designed to ensure the production returns to London exactly as we want it to… with all the fabulosity, concert-like experiential quality, sound design and razzle-dazzle that our audiences deserve!"

About Burlesque The Musical

Based on Steven Antin’s Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque The Musical is hitting the stage, featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin.

Step inside a club where sequins shimmer, seduction sparkles, and a single song can change your life forever. When Ali heads to New York searching for her mother, Tess Richarde, she is swept into a dazzling underground world of ambition, temptation, music, and desire - discovering not only her extraordinary voice, but the family she never knew she needed.

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