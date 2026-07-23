Kevin McHale to Depart 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in August
The cast will welcome Alex Newell and Nina White in August.
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Kevin McHale, who made his New York stage debut as William Barfée, will play his final performance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on August 16. His replacement will be announced shortly.
Tony Award winning Alex Newell (Shucked, “Glee”) joins the cast as Rona Lisa Peretti, beginning Friday, August 7, for 4 weeks only. Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper plays her final performance in the role on Sunday, August 2. Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) concludes her run as Olive Ostrovsky on Sunday, August 9, with Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) beginning in the role on Monday, August 10. Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo, The Prom) extends his run at the Bee, covering Leaf Coneybear during original cast member Justin Cooley’s leave of absence, through Monday, August 10.
In addition to the above, the show currently stars two-time Emmy Award-winner Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.
The 20th Anniversary Production, and first ever major revival, opened on November 17, 2025, following previews that began on November 7, 2025, and has extended twice to now run through September 6, 2026. In addition to winning the 2026 Lucille Lortel Award, the Off Broadway Alliance Award, and the Dorian Award for Best Revival of a musical, the production was one of the most nominated shows of the season – on Broadway & off - receiving an additional Lortel nomination for Best Ensemble; 4 Drama League Award Nominations for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Distinguished Performance (Cooley, Rogers); 4 Drama Desk Award Nominations for Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Featured Performance (Cooper, Rogers); and 4 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations for Outstanding Revival, and Outstanding Featured Performer (Cooley, McHale, Rogers).
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