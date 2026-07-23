Kevin McHale to Depart 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in August

Kevin McHale, who made his New York stage debut as William Barfée, will play his final performance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on August 16. His replacement will be announced shortly.



Tony Award winning Alex Newell (Shucked, “Glee”) joins the cast as Rona Lisa Peretti, beginning Friday, August 7, for 4 weeks only. Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper plays her final performance in the role on Sunday, August 2. Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) concludes her run as Olive Ostrovsky on Sunday, August 9, with Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) beginning in the role on Monday, August 10. Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo, The Prom) extends his run at the Bee, covering Leaf Coneybear during original cast member Justin Cooley’s leave of absence, through Monday, August 10.

Get The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Tickets From $60

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