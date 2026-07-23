Video: Layton Williams Says He Was Licked by a Fan at the Stage Door

Layton Williams, who is currently starring as The Iceberg in Titanique on Broadway, took to Instagram to share a recent stage door incident in which a fan licked him.

"Someone clearly had too many drinks, and she couldn't even really work her phone, to be honest. Sometimes when people come to me with their phone I just help them out and I grab it for them. I turn around, do the selfie moment, and I got here, and she pulled me in with both arms—that was a red flag anyways, I was like, 'Don't be touching me like that, cause that's too much,' and she licked my neck. Let me tell you, obviously I popped off." He went on to say, "I feel like we just need to have a little refresh on our etiquette."

BroadwayWorld recently reported on stage door behavior, examining why some actors are choosing not to stage door as safety concerns continue to rise.

Recent stage door events included Beaches star Jessica Vosk pleadig with fans to act appropriately after she said that a “superfan” allegedly snuck backstage at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre and into her dressing room, making her and others at the theater feel uncomfortable.

“It’s happened to me,” Kristin Chenoweth responded to Vosk in the comments. “Kinda scary.”

In 2023, Lea Salonga had to escort uninvited guests out of her dressing room at the Broadway Theatre during her time in Here Lies Love. The fan even captured the entire encounter on video and posted it to their Facebook, violating Salonga’s right to privacy in her workspace.

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