Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2026- Mark Ballas Returns to CHICAGO and More

Photos: First Look at Ben Platt in MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET in the UK

by Michael Major

Take a first look at photos of Ben Platt starring in the UK premiere of Midnight at The Never Get, now running at the Menier Chocolate Factory. See the new photos below, also featuring Gregor Milne.. (more...)

Photos: Mark Ballas and Eddie Cooper Take First Bows in CHICAGO; Plus Talkback With Derek Hough

by Stephi Wild

Mark Ballas recently made his return to CHICAGO, alongside Eddie Cooper. Derek Hough joined Mark for a post-show talkback. Check out photos of Ballas and Cooper's first bows, and the talkback with Hough, here! . (more...)