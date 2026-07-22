Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 22, 2026- Mark Ballas Returns to CHICAGO and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to another exciting day in the world of theatre! We're thrilled to bring you yesterday's top stories. Get ready to dive into exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO, featuring Jennifer Nettles at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. We'll also catch up on Broadway's latest box office numbers where HAMILTON continues to reign supreme, and hear from Mark Ballas about his return to CHICAGO. Plus, we have exclusive interviews with Train's Pat Monahan on BEGIN AGAIN, stunning performances from CITY OF ANGELS, and so much more. Let's get started!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, July 23
Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Sunday, July 26
Joe Turner's Come and Gone closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: Watch Jennifer Nettles & More in GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO
The Poison Queen has taken her throne at at Perelman Performing Arts Center! The world premiere production of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo is now open off Broadway, where it will run through Sunday, August 2. Watch highlights of the company in action in this video!
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/19/26 - PROOF Closes as HAMILTON Tops the Box Office
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 07/19/2026.
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Video: Mark Ballas on Returning to CHICAGO: 'The Show Is Deep in My Bones'
Dancing with the Stars star Mark Ballas returns to Chicago through August 16, bringing his signature take on Billy Flynn back to Broadway for a limited four-week run. Fans can watch the full conversation with Richard Ridge in this video.
|Exclusive
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical Begin Again is set to play The Old Globe. Ahead of the show's run, BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the behind the scenes process with Pat Monahan of Train, composer and lyricist of Begin Again.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Ben Jacoby & Tony Yazbeck Sing 'You're Nothing Without Me' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Get a first listen to CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse, with Ben Jacoby and Tony Yazbeck performing the duet 'You're Nothing Without Me.' The clip captures Jacoby as Stine, a novelist-turned-screenwriter, and Yazbeck as Stone, the hard-boiled detective character Stine has created, squaring off in one of the show's signature numbers.. (more...)
|Exclusive Video: Train's Pat Monahan Says BEGIN AGAIN is a 'Fresh Look at Musical Theatre'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical Begin Again is set to play The Old Globe. Ahead of the show's run, BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the behind the scenes process with Pat Monahan of Train, composer and lyricist of Begin Again.. (more...)
|Video: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Sings 'What Would I Do If I Could Feel?' at MISCAST
by Michael Major
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez performs 'What Would I Do If I Could Feel?' from THE WIZ at MCC Theater's MISCAST26, the annual gala featuring Broadway stars in roles they would not traditionally play. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: First Look at Ben Platt in MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET in the UK
Photos: Mark Ballas and Eddie Cooper Take First Bows in CHICAGO; Plus Talkback With Derek Hough
|Industry Insights
by BWW Staff
BroadwayWorld announced today a new partnership extending BroadwayWorld’s Stage Mag online show program technology to Theatrical Rights Worldwide titles. Via this new partnership, with one click customers licensing shows from Theatrical Rights Worldwide’s industry-leading lineup of titles will have instant access to pre-filled data to create Stage Mags, allowing program builders to save many hours per production: Just import the show from our catalog, share the cast submission links with your company, and sit back as your Stage Mag comes together seamlessly.. (more...)
Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse to Transform Existing Space for Academy Expansion
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse revealed plans to renovate its scenic storage and construction areas into a dedicated theatre education facility, potentially doubling the size of the originally proposed Playhouse Academy building in Northern Utah.. (more...)
Steppenwolf Theatre Names Laura D. Glenn Newest Ensemble Member
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will welcome veteran Production Stage Manager Laura D. Glenn into the company’s ensemble. Glenn, whose journey with Steppenwolf began as a summer intern in 1988, has worked on more than 100 Steppenwolf productions.. (more...)
Connor McKenna Receives Playwriting Residency Grant From Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund
by Stephi Wild
Playwright Connor McKenna has been awarded the JLN Arts Playwriting Residency Grant to develop his new historical play JOHN MUIR'S FIRES, exploring conservation, colonialism, and Indigenous land stewardship.. (more...)
Drew Fornarola's FAUCI AND KRAMER Wins Lavender Hill Festival New Play Award in Denver
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Drew Fornarola's dramedy Fauci and Kramer, about Anthony Fauci and Larry Kramer, was selected as a Lavender Hill Theater Festival New Play Award winner, chosen from over 400 submissions.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
1965, New York City. Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman’s romance is against the law. In their secret nightclub act, “Midnight,” they perform love songs in an act of defiance of a world that demands they stay hidden. As tensions rise at the start of a historic movement, Trevor and Arthur are torn between their own surreptitious affair and the oncoming storm of social revolution. What did the critics think?. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
Discovery Channel's EXPEDITION UNKNOWN tracked down the wreckage of the Pan Am airliner CLIPPER ENDEAVOR, a long-lost aircraft that has captivated aviation historians for decades.. (more...)
THE MUSICAL Film, Starring Will Brill, Rob Lowe and Gillian Jacobs, Sets Theatrical Release Date
by Stephi Wild
Theatre-themed film The Musical, starring Will Brill, Rob Lowe and Gillian Jacobs, has set a U.S. release date. Learn more about when you can catch the film in cinemas here.. (more...)
Kevin Hart Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW to Talk World Cup, LeBron James, and New Film 72 HOURS
by Joshua Wright
Kevin Hart stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to discuss attending the 2026 World Cup, playing golf with LeBron James, and filming his new comedy movie 72 Hours.. (more...)
Sharon Stone Wants to Star in Gender-Swapped LA CAGE AUX FOLLES or Punk-Era MAME
by Stephi Wild
Sharon Stone is hoping to make her Broadway debut someday, with many ideas for shows she'd like to star in, including a gender-swapped La Cage aux Folles, a stage production of All About Eve, and a punk-era Mame.. (more...)
Ben Jackson Walker and Corey Mach to Join & JULIET on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
& Juliet on Broadway has revealed new Broadway cast updates, with Ben Jackson Walker returning as Romeo and Corey Mach joining the company as Shakespeare this summer.. (more...)
Mark Sonnenblick Has Written a New Song For MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at The Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny's production of MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS will include an original song by Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe winner Mark Sonnenblick, performed by Tony winner Beth Leavel as housekeeper Katie Connelly.. (more...)
Lynn Nottage, Sarah Ruhl, Heidi Schreck & More Join WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY Initiative
by A.A. Cristi
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize have announced Women+ on the Edge of Democracy, a new commissioning initiative that will bring together more than 35 women+ playwrights from around the world.. (more...)
Roundabout Sets Dates for THE FULL MONTY, THE IMAGINARY INVALID and More in 26-27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed dates for productions during the upcoming 2026-2027 season both on and off Broadway, including The Imaginary Invalid, The Full Monty, and more.. (more...)
Michael Urie Will Be Honored at Abingdon Theatre Company's 34th Anniversary Gala
by Stephi Wild
Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie, known for OH, MARY! and SHRINKING, will be celebrated as an honoree at Abingdon Theatre Company's 34th Anniversary Gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York. . (more...)
Casts of THE LOST BOYS, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More Will Kick of Broadway in Bryant Park 2026
by Nicole Rosky
This week's lineup will feature: Pre-show: AMDA College of the Performing Arts (Brayden Worden, Michah Broussard, Amere Stewart); Hadestown (John-Michael Lyles, Gaby Moreno, J Harrison Ghee, Kelly Belarmino, Khori Petinaud, Emily Afton, Sydney Parra, Alex Puette, KC Dela Cruz, Jeffrey Cornelius, Gary Dourdan, Brandon Cameron); & Juliet (Liam Pearce, Gianna Harris, Cassie Silva, Drew Gehling, Nathan Levy, Michael Ivan Carrier, Reese Britts); Just in Time (Matt Magnusson, Carrie St. Louis, Courtney Echols, Julia Grondin, Claire Camp); Maybe Happy Ending (Zachary Noah Piser, Savy Jackson, Dez Duron); The Lost Boys (LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Ryan Behan); and Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Rayven Bailey, AK Naderer, Donnie Hammond, Jeigh Madjus, Arianna Rosario, Christian Probst).. (more...)
Listen: REUNIONS Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The original cast recording of REUNIONS, the new musical that ran at New York City Center Stage II, is now available to listen to! The album features Chip Zien, Joanna Glushak and more.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
John Leguizamo
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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