Photos: First Look at Ben Platt in MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET in the UK

Take a first look at photos of Ben Platt starring in the UK premiere of Midnight at The Never Get, now running at the Menier Chocolate Factory. See the new photos below, also featuring Gregor Milne.

The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winner Mark Sonnenblick. The cast also includes Gregor Milne and Barry James.

1965, New York City. Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman’s romance is against the law. In their secret nightclub act, “Midnight,” they perform love songs in an act of defiance of a world that demands they stay hidden. As tensions rise at the start of a historic movement, Trevor and Arthur are torn between their own surreptitious affair and the oncoming storm of social revolution.

Midnight at The Never Get is running for a strictly limited season, directed by Drama Desk and Tony Award-winner David Cromer, until 12 September.

Joining Cromer and Set Designer Scott Pask on the creative team are Costume Designer: Jonathan Lipman; Lighting Designer: Heather Gilbert; Sound Designer: Paul Groothuis; and Musical Supervisor/Orchestrator: Andrew Resnick.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 Gregor Milne and Barry James Will Join Ben Platt in MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET

The full cast has been announced for Midnight at The Never Get with book, music and lyrics by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winner Mark Sonnenblick.