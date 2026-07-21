Listen: REUNIONS Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now

The original cast recording of REUNIONS, a new musical with book and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf and music by Jimmy Calire, is available now, digitally, from Joy Machine Records. The musical, which played last year at New York City Center Stage (ii), was directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre (Andrew Lippa's Wild Party; Amazing Grace) and Davenport Theatrical Enterprises was Executive Producer.

REUNIONS is a musical adaptation of two famous one-act plays with a common theme: What happens when you rediscover the life you almost lived? The musical is divided into two acts with each act a different story.

“The Twelve Pound Look” is based on the play by J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan. The play takes place in Downton Abbey-era London. Harry Sims is about to be knighted when the past catches up with him in this ripped-from-the headlines look at issues of social class, a woman's "place" and the high price of success.

“A Sunny Morning” is based on the enchanting play by Spain's prolific Quintero Brothers. The action takes place in a park in Madrid where the hope of love springs eternal, even among septuagenarians.

The cast of REUNIONS featured Bryan Fenkart as Sir Harry, Joanna Glushak as Dona Laura, Chilina Kennedy as Kate, Courtney Reed as Lady Sims, Daniel Torres as Edward/Juanito, and Chip Zien as Don Gonzalo. The swings are Janet Aldrich, Keith Lee Grant, and Pearl Rhein.

The Twelve Pound Look

Prologue..............................................................................................................Company The Day That We’re in Service to a Knight......................................................Servants Big Success......................................................................................Sir Harry, Lady Sims The Day That You Are Married to a Knight (reprise).................................Sir Harry The Usual Thing. .............................................................................Lady Sims, Kate You Might Have Been Lady Sims. ......................................................Sir Harry, Kate In a Room Like This............................................................................................Kate Fourteen Years. ...............................................................................Sir Harry, Kate Dinner at the Sims.........................................................................................Company I Had to Give Us Up. .........................................................................................Kate While We’re Young. .................................................................Sir Harry, Lady Sims I’m Certain She Had a Certain Look. ......................................Sir Harry, Lady Sims Entr’acte. ......................................................................................................Company

A Sunny Morning- Part One

A Sunny Morning. ....................................................................................... Company She Was a Dream.............................................................Dona Laura and Don Gonzalo Laura and Gonzalo. .........................................................Dona Laura and Don Gonzalo I Will Tell You What He/She Did. ....................................Don Gonzalo and Dona Laura A Sunny Morning (reprise).............................................................................Company

A Sunny Morning - Part Two

A Sunny Morning (reprise)............................................................................. Company Starlight, Starbright. .......................................................Dona Laura and Don Gonzalo The Cover of the Book. ..................................................Dona Laura and Don Gonzalo Epilogue.........................................................................................................Company

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