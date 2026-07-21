Video: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Sings 'What Would I Do If I Could Feel?' at MISCAST





MCC Theater has released more footage from MISCAST26, showing Michaela Jaé Rodriguez performing "What Would I Do If I Could Feel?" from the musical THE WIZ. The ROCKY HORROR alum was one of the many Broadway stars that took part in the annual one-night-only gala, in which performers sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

"What Would I Do If I Could Feel?" comes from THE WIZ, typically performed by the Tin Man. Rodriguez was performing as 'Columbia' in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway at the time of the gala.

MISCAST26 honored Tony Award-winning producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman. The broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke, who also played piano on the night. The band included Nate Brown on guitar, Lee Nadel on bass, Dena Tauriello on drums, and a string section featuring Kiku Enomoto, Danielle Giulini, Molly Goldman, and Allison Seidner on cello.

Rodriguez's performance is one of several highlights from the evening that MCC has shared in recent weeks. Other MISCAST26 clips have included Caissie Levy performing "What Do I Need With Love" from THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and Marla Mindelle tackling a number from GUYS & DOLLS.

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