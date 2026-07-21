Video: Original West End SIX Queens Reflect on Their Journey to the Big Screen





Six the Musical has released a new video of the original West End Queens looking back on the show's journey from West End to Broadway – and now to a theatrical cinema release across North America!

The new clip and upcoming film will feature Jarnéia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Millie O'Connell as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard, and Maiya Quansah-Breed as Catherine Parr. Watch them reflect on the production's path and share their enthusiasm for audiences in the US and Canada experiencing the show on the big screen this summer.

"This show that we started and created and was so proud of and excited about. This groundbreaking thing that was like nothing that had ever existed. To have that captured forever means so much and to be able to share it with such a wide audience is just so incredible and something that I don't think happens very often," Natalie Paris, who is about to make her Broadway debut reprising the role of Jane Seymour, says.

Six THE MUSICAL is the pop concert musical centered on the Six wives of Henry VIII, reimagined as a battle-of-the-bands competition in which each queen tells her story. The show first debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 and has since been seen by over 3.5 million audience members around the world, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

For the filmed version, the original West End cast reunited for performances at the Vaudeville Theatre in London, reprising their roles as the Queens. The cinematic event is being distributed by Focus Features and is set to debut in US and Canadian movie theaters on August 14, 2026.

Tickets for the theatrical screenings are currently on sale through Focus Features.

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