Roundabout Sets Dates for THE FULL MONTY, THE IMAGINARY INVALID and More in 26-27 Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed dates for productions during the upcoming 2026-2027 season both on and off Broadway, including The Imaginary Invalid, The Full Monty, and more. Additional cast and creative team information for these upcoming productions will be announced at later dates.

The 2026-2027 season productions are as follows:

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

By Molière and Adapted by Bill Irwin

Directed by Brandon J. Dirden

Starring Bill Irwin

Performances begin on Friday, September 25, 2026

Opening on Thursday, October 22, 2026

Limited run through Sunday, November 22, 2026

The Todd Haimes Theatre

Tickets for The Imaginary Invalid will go on sale to the general public beginning on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Tony Award-winner Bill Irwin returns to Broadway (and to Molière) to head the cast of his razor-sharp new adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid, a comedy that proves hypochondria never goes out of style.

Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind. With a fearless ensemble directed by Broadway veteran Brandon J. Dirden, this fiercely funny production is about to prove that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans.

THE HEART

Book and Additional Lyrics by Kait Kerrigan; Music and Lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath

Based on "Réparer les Vivants" by Maylis de Kerangal

Choreographed by Mandy Moore

Directed by Christopher Ashley

Performances begin on Thursday, October 8, 2026

Opening on Thursday, October 29, 2026

Limited run through Sunday, December 6, 2026

The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Tickets for The Heart will go on sale to the general public beginning on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

A young surfer’s life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more.

Playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby) and musical mavericks Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath (of KPop Demon Hunters) join forces with Tony Award-winning director and Roundabout’s Artistic Director, Christopher Ashley and choreographer Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras tour) to bring undeniable theatrical life to Maylis de Kerangal's 2014 novel Réparer les vivants, in our first new Off Broadway musical in years.

MIX AND MASTER

By Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Kamilah Forbes

Starring Tony Award-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson and two-time consecutive Tony Award-winner Kara Young

Performances begin on Tuesday, January 5, 2027

Opening on Wednesday, January 27, 2027

Limited run through Sunday, February 28, 2027

The Todd Haimes Theatre

The last record shop in the Bronx is on its final spin. A rising DJ isn’t ready to let the music die.

Written by MacArthur Fellow Dominique Morisseau and directed by Kamilah Forbes, Mix and Master tells the story of a music-driven clash of generations, pulsing with hip-hop and jazz. As vinyl spins and tensions rise, what begins as a battle for the shop becomes a reckoning over legacy, survival, and the courage it takes to stay in the mix.

Featuring live DJ sets throughout, this Broadway world premiere turns up the volume on the fight to keep the culture alive.

THE GRIEF EATER NEAR NORTH BENDER

By Dylan Guerra

Directed by Dustin Wills

Performances begin on Thursday, January 21, 2027

Opening on Thursday, February 11, 2027

Limited run through Sunday, March 21, 2027

The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

A creature stalks the woods near North Bender. It kills the person you love most, erasing them from your memory. A makeshift hunting party forms to track it down before it feeds again.

This surreal comic fable by Dylan Guerra, directed by Dustin Wills, follows a grieving ex, his fiercely loyal sister, and a partner who can’t remember the man he loved, as they join forces in a local pub to bring this creature down and reclaim what they’ve lost. Silver bullets are forged. Old wounds reopen. And these unlikely comrades confront the fact that restoring what they lost might hurt more than losing it.

The Grief Eater Near North Bender is a fierce and darkly funny descent into love, loss, and the cost of facing what we’d rather outrun. Ready or not. Produced in association with New York Theatre Workshop.

THE FULL MONTY

Book by Terrence McNally; Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

Choreography by Connor Gallagher

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Performances begin on Saturday, April 3, 2027

Opening on Sunday, April 25, 2027

Limited run through Sunday June 20, 2027

The Todd Haimes Theatre

Just how far are out-of-work Buffalo men willing to go? As it turns out—all the way.

Roundabout brings this long-awaited irreverent musical comedy back to Broadway just when we need the laughs most. From Tony Award-winners Terrence McNally and David Yazbek this modern musical comedy follows six men who are putting it all on the line by taking it all off.

Directed by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, this fearless new production delivers big laughs, bigger surprises, and a finale you’ll never forget.

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES: Spring 2027 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

By V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Directed by Noma Dumezweni

Dates will be announced soon.

The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Performed in over 140 countries and translated into over fifty languages, this is the show that launched V-Day, a global movement to end violence against women and gender-expansive people. Based on 200 interviews which playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler) wrote into fictional monologues about sex, trauma, pleasure, and birth, The Vagina Monologues broke taboos, lifted shame, and empowered women to talk about things they never talked about before—from joy and desire to pain and violence. The New York Times said, “No recent hour of theater has had a greater impact worldwide.”

Now for its 30th anniversary, Roundabout premieres a new production of this ever-evolving, landmark work, directed by Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Noma Dumezweni. The old taboos are about to be challenged again.

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