THE UPRISING Trailer: Andrew Garfield Stars in Epic Medieval Rebellion Film





The official trailer for THE UPRISING puts Tony Award-winner Andrew Garfield at the center of a medieval rebellion, depicting a large-scale war across England as his character rallies an army of common people against the forces of King Richard II. Focus Features is distributing the film, which opens in theaters September 11.

THE UPRISING is based on the true story of a ferocious uprising against the tyranny of King Richard II. Garfield plays the legendary leader of the rebellion, and the trailer frames the conflict as a fight for justice and survival against the crown's military power. Director Paul Greengrass helms the project, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

Garfield, who earned a Tony Award for his stage work, takes on a physically demanding leading role in what the film positions as an untold chapter of English history. The trailer emphasizes the scale of the conflict, with battle sequences and imagery of a countryside at war driving the film's central tension between an oppressive monarchy and a rising popular movement.

THE UPRISING opens in theaters on September 11, 2026. More details on the production are available at BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the film.

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