THE MUSICAL Film, Starring Will Brill, Rob Lowe and Gillian Jacobs, Sets Theatrical Release Date

Theatre-themed film The Musical, starring Will Brill, Rob Lowe and Gillian Jacobs, has set a U.S. release date. Deadline reports that the U.S. rights to the film have been picked up by Blue Harbor Entertainment and Variance Films. A nationwide theatrical release has been set for September 18.

The Musical is a 2026 American comedy film directed by Giselle Bonilla in her feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Alexander Heller. Lowe serves as a producer in addition to starring.

Read the original story on Deadline.

The film follows Doug Leibowitz (Will Brill), a frustrated playwright and middle school theater teacher, who discovers that his ex-girlfriend (Gillian Jacobs) has started dating his nemesis, the school principal (Rob Lowe). Motivated by spite, Doug decides to ruin the principal's chances of winning the prestigious Blue Ribbon of Academic Excellence by staging an inappropriate and chaotic school musical.

The Musical was selected for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it had its world premiere during the festival's run from January 22 to February 1, 2026. Check out our previous coverage here.

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