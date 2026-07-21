Mark Sonnenblick Has Written a New Song For MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at The Muny

When Meet Me In St. Louis returns to the Muny stage for eight performances this summer, it will include an original song by Academy Award, Grammy and Golden Globe winner Mark Sonnenblick, written exclusively for this production.

The heartwarming story about the Smith family's preparations for the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, complicated by a sudden cross-country move that threatens to upend everything, runs Aug. 6-13 and is presented by Commerce Bank and Commerce Trust Co.

The new song by Sonnenblick, “That's Enough of That,” is written for the character Katie Connelly, the Smith family's beloved housekeeper, and performed in this production by Tony winner and Muny favorite Beth Leavel. The pivotal moment in Act Two comes when eldest Smith daughters Esther and Rose are frustrated by Lucille Ballard's breaking of custom ahead of their final Christmas Ball in St. Louis. Katy gives them some wry advice. “That's Enough of That” is arranged and orchestrated by Greg Anthony Rassen.

“Since 1960, when The Muny premiered the first stage edition of Meet Me, more than 25 songs that weren't in the film version have appeared in various stage adaptations — including a 1989 Broadway production,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “The 1944 film was what we today would call a jukebox musical. It had only four original songs, and the rest were popular known songs.

“When we produced the show in 2018, Gordon Greenberg's revised book made us understand that Katie needed a new second-act number. The opportunity to add a new song by one of today's most exciting songwriters is incredibly special.”

Meet Me In St. Louis has evolved with each Muny staging. Its book was revised by The Muny in the 1990s and again for the centennial season. The 2018 script, with additional material by Greenberg, will also be used for this summer's production, the ninth at The Muny.

“Writing a new song for a musical as beloved as Meet Me In St. Louis is both a tremendous honor and an inspiring challenge,” Sonnenblick said. “I of course feel the same way about getting to write for Beth. I only hope 'That's Enough of That' seems like a natural extension of Katie's warm humor and heart.”

Sonnenblick recently co-wrote seven songs for KPop Demon Hunters, including the global hits “Golden,” “Your Idol” and “What It Sounds Like,” earning him an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe and an extended run as the No. 1 songwriter on the Billboard Hot 100. His musical Midnight at The Never Get, starring Ben Platt and directed by David Cromer, is currently playing in London at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Other credits include Theater Camp, Spirited and P!nk's opening for the 2026 Tony Awards.

Leavel, a Tony Award winner for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone, has appeared in 13 Muny productions, including Gypsy; Oklahoma!; Hello, Dolly!; Nunsense: Muny Style! ; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Annie; Mame; 42nd Street; and Grease.

The creative team for Meet Me In St. Louis is led by Maggie Burrows (director), Sarah Meahl (choreographer) and Paul Byssainthe Jr. (music director/conductor). “That's Enough of That” is arranged and orchestrated by Greg Anthony Rassen.

“Every generation finds something new to love in Meet Me In St. Louis, and this production continues that tradition,” Burrows said. “Collaborating with the brilliant Mark Sonnenblick on Katie's beautiful new song has been a joy, and the song gives Katie a moment to both share her wisdom and demonstrate her deep connection with, commitment to and love for the Smith family.”

Meet Me In St. Louis has music and lyrics by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin, plus additional material by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II; George W. Meyer, Edgar Leslie and E. Ray Goetz; and Kerry Mills and Andrew B. Sterling. The original book is by Hugh Wheeler, based on The Kensington Stories by Sally Benson and the MGM motion picture Meet Me In St. Louis. Additional material is by Gordon Greenberg.

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