Casts of THE LOST BOYS, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More Will Kick of Broadway in Bryant Park 2026

Broadway in Bryant Park, the city’s free lunchtime theater series, will return this summer, now celebrating its 26th anniversary. The series will take place every Thursday from July 23 through August 13, bringing Broadway’s biggest hits to the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Performances are scheduled from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. ET on the Bryant Park stage with festivities on the fountain plaza beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, this year’s lineup features an electrifying mix of Tony Award-winning musicals and fan favorites.

This week's lineup will feature: Pre-show: AMDA College of the Performing Arts (Brayden Worden, Michah Broussard, Amere Stewart); Hadestown (John-Michael Lyles, Gaby Moreno, J Harrison Ghee, Kelly Belarmino, Khori Petinaud, Emily Afton, Sydney Parra, Alex Puette, KC Dela Cruz, Jeffrey Cornelius, Gary Dourdan, Brandon Cameron); & Juliet (Liam Pearce, Gianna Harris, Cassie Silva, Drew Gehling, Nathan Levy, Michael Ivan Carrier, Reese Britts); Just in Time (Matt Magnusson, Carrie St. Louis, Courtney Echols, Julia Grondin, Claire Camp); Maybe Happy Ending (Zachary Noah Piser, Savy Jackson, Dez Duron); The Lost Boys (LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Ryan Behan); and Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Rayven Bailey, AK Naderer, Donnie Hammond, Jeigh Madjus, Arianna Rosario, Christian Probst).

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Free seating will be available for visitors on a first-come first-served basis. Bryant Park encourages guests to bring their own blankets to relax on the lawn while enjoying the shows.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.

Tune in right here at BroadwayWorld for coverage of Summer 2026 and check out our previous coverage of Broadway in Bryant Park here.

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