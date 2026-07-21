Video: Ben Jacoby & Tony Yazbeck Sing 'You're Nothing Without Me' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse





Get a first listen to CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse, with Ben Jacoby and Tony Yazbeck performing the duet "You're Nothing Without Me." The clip captures Jacoby as Stine, a novelist-turned-screenwriter, and Yazbeck as Stone, the hard-boiled detective character Stine has created, squaring off in one of the show's signature numbers.

CITY OF ANGELS features a book by Larry Gelbart, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel. The show unfolds on two parallel tracks, following Stine as he navigates the corrupt world of 1940s Hollywood while his fictional detective Stone moves through a separate black-and-white noir storyline, with the two worlds colliding throughout.

The production at Ogunquit Playhouse is directed by Hunter Foster. Jacoby, a veteran of Ogunquit Playhouse productions, takes on the role of Stine, while Yazbeck, a Tony Award nominee known for Broadway's ON THE TOWN, plays Stone.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the full casting announcement for CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse, which revealed the complete company for the limited run. Performances begin July 23 and continue through August 22, 2026.

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