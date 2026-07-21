Ben Jackson Walker and Corey Mach to Join & JULIET on Broadway

Following its 1500th performance celebration, the producers of & Juliet have unveiled two cast updates for the Broadway production. Beginning Thursday, August 13, Original Broadway Cast Member Ben Jackson Walker will return to the Sondheim Theatre to reprise the role of ‘Romeo,’ and Corey Mach, who originated the role of ‘Shakespeare’ in the North American Tour of & Juliet, will join the Broadway company in the same role beginning Tuesday, August 4.

Drew Gehling will play his final performance as ‘Shakespeare’ on August 2, and Liam Pearce will play his final performance as ‘Romeo’ on August 9.

Currently in its fourth summer on Broadway, & Juliet opened in November 2022 and celebrated its 1500th performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on June 23, 2026.

Walker and Mach join the cast alongside Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Chrissy Metz as ‘Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François,’ with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan. As previously announced, NSYNC Star Joey Fatone and Tony Award Winner Paulo Szot will share the role of ‘Lance’ throughout the summer.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

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