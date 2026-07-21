Michael Urie Will Be Honored at Abingdon Theatre Company's 34th Anniversary Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced two-time Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie (Apple TV+'s Shrinking, Oh, Mary!) as one of their 34th Anniversary Gala Honorees. Celebrating Urie's impact in the arts community, Abingdon's gala will kick off their 34th season, Ever Forward, Ever Evolving, on Monday, November 2, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

The evening will begin at 6PM and include cocktails, dinner, a mission-based auction, and live performance featuring New York's bravest voices from Off-Broadway to Broadway; with direction by Chad Austin and music direction by Robbie Cowan. Additional honorees, special guests, and performers to be announced at a later date.

Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin said, “For 34 years, Abingdon Theatre Company has continued to honor its legacy, while embracing what's next. Ever evolving in our artistry, ever forward in our mission to champion brave new voices and stories. We are honored to celebrate Michael Urie at our 34th Anniversary Gala, whose work and impact embodies this spirit of determination and transformation on stage and off.”

About Michael Urie

Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, and director Michael Urie is well-known for bringing stories to life onscreen, onstage, and behind the scenes. A seasoned and heavily decorated fixture of the New York stage, Michael is a three-time Drama Desk Award winner, a two-time Lucille Lortel Award winner, and an Obie Award recipient.

Michael most recently starred as Mary's teacher in the smash-hit, two-time Tony Award-winning comedy OH, MARY! on Broadway. Following its historic New York run, he currently reprises his celebrated role in London's West End production, which is set to be captured in a special "pro-shot" filmed production.

Additional Broadway credits include ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (earning his third Drama Desk Award), SPAMALOT, CHICKEN AND BISCUITS, GRAND HORIZONS, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, and the Tony-nominated revival of Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG.

Deeply rooted in the Off-Broadway community, Michael played the titular role in Red Bull Theater's RICHARD II, which was named a New York Times Critics' Pick, last year. His landmark solo performance in BUYER & CELLAR swept the theater awards, earning him a Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Clarence Derwent, and LA Drama Critics Circle Award. He also took home a Lucille Lortel Award for THE TEMPERAMENTALS and an Obie Award for his performance in HOMOS, OR EVERYONE IN AMERICA.

Michael has collaborated with New York's most prestigious theater companies, originating and starring in productions at Lincoln Center Theater (Shows for Days), The Public Theater (A Bright Room Called Day), New York City Center Encores! (High Button Shoes), Signature Theatre (Angels in America), Rattlestick Theater, and Labyrinth Theater Company.

Behind the scenes, Michael is the co-founder of Pride Plays, an annual festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ theatrical voices. As a director, his credits include the Off-Broadway productions of BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS and HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG, as well as the films HE'S WAY MORE FAMOUS THAN YOU and the documentary THANK YOU FOR JUDGING.

On television, Michael has been delighting audiences in AppleTV's award-winning dramedy series, SHRINKING, for three seasons. For his role as 'Brian,' he has been nominated for two consecutive (2025, 2026) Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series' and earned the 2025 Critics Choice Award for 'Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series'. He is widely celebrated for his breakout role as Marc St. James on ABC's hit 2000s series, UGLY BETTY. His extensive television credits also include a beloved six-season recurring turn as Redmond on YOUNGER, portraying the calculating Stephen Dinovera on both THE GOOD WIFE and THE GOOD FIGHT, and guest-starring roles on MODERN FAMILY, NIGHT COURT, PARTNERS, and WORKAHOLICS. He also lends his voice to the animated series KRAPOPOLIS and AMERICAN DAD!.

As for recent film credits, Michael appeared in Netflix's Oscar-nominated MAESTRO, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, GOODRICH alongside Michael Keaton, and led Netflix's hit holiday film SINGLE ALL THE WAY.

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