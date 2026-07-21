Sharon Stone Wants to Star in Gender-Swapped LA CAGE AUX FOLLES or Punk-Era MAME

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone is hoping to make her Broadway debut someday. In a recent interview with Variety, she talked about all of her ideas for shows she'd like to star in, including a gender-swapped La Cage aux Folles, a stage production of All About Eve, and a punk-era Mame.

Stone shared that she had been offered Broadway roles in the past, but nothing ever felt right. She also shared that she tried to secure the rights for a stage production of All About Eve, which never came to be.

"I could be a good Margo Channing,” she said. “I mean, in my sleep. Let’s go. Come on. When she goes, ‘I hate men.’”

Stone said that she recently pitched the idea for a punk-era production of Mame to her agent.

“I was like, ‘Can we get ‘Mame’ and reset it in the punk era?” she said. “I could work at a department store in New York and get a biracial kid and be Mame in the punk era. The kid could have a mohawk. I would have bleached blonde Blondie hair. I could get Debbie Harry to do the music and Billy Idol."

Another idea she had was a gender-swapped production of La Cage aux Folles. “’La Cage’ with two lesbians,” Stone said. “I play the lipstick lesbian and you find a big butch lesbian who has to fem it up.”

However, despite all of Stone's unique ideas, none of them have ever come to be. “I tell people these ideas and they just look at me and are like, ‘What the f*ck are you taking?’," she said.

Read the original story on Variety.

About Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone began her career as a model before making her film debut in Stardust Memories (1980). Early credits include Deadly Blessing (1981), Irreconcilable Differences (1984), King Solomon's Mines (1985), Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986), and War and Remembrance (1987).

Stone's breakthrough came with Total Recall (1990), followed by Basic Instinct (1992), which established her as a leading actress and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She went on to star in Sliver (1993), The Specialist (1994), The Quick and the Dead (1995), and Casino (1995), winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and earning an Academy Award nomination for her performance.

Her later film credits include Sphere (1998), The Muse (1999), If These Walls Could Talk 2 (2000), Broken Flowers (2005), Bobby (2006), Lovelace (2013), Fading Gigolo (2013), and The Disaster Artist (2017). She won a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest role on The Practice (2003).

Stone's television credits include Mosaic (2018), for which she won a Satellite Award, Ratched (2020), and The New Pope (2020). In 2025, she joined the cast of Euphoria.





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